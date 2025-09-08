David Rancourt: The rebirth of New College

This fall, New College of Florida reached record enrollment of more than 900 students — equaling the largest enrollment in our history. For the third year in a row, more than 300 new students chose to attend New College, even as many liberal arts colleges across the nation are shrinking and others are closing.

Equally important, the academic profile of the incoming class is the strongest in years. Average SAT scores rose over 50 points higher than last year; ACT scores are up to 25; and the average GPA approached 4.0. Applications increased and our denials rose by 37% year over year, underscoring both demand and selectivity.

This milestone means more than a number. It is proof of what happens when you lead with focused discipline and passion, put students first, and refuse to accept decline as inevitable.

When this administration took charge, New College was at a crossroads. Enrollment had collapsed, and the infrastructure was worn. A once-proud institution was overlooked and on the verge of collapse. Defining moments require bold action. Responding to calls from government leaders, the Board of Governors and our Board of Trustees, we refused to accept failure but instead chose to raise the standards.

We set clear benchmarks, recruited boldly, built accountability into every step and created best business practices in every facet of the administration of the college. Today, the results speak for themselves: record enrollment, stronger academics, thriving athletics, and a campus alive with energy and purpose, with our world-class faculty making a huge difference in our students’ lives.

But the real story is what I see every day in my current role as Vice Provost and Head of Admissions. I meet students and families who could choose to go anywhere, and they choose New College because they want something different. They want a place where their education is not just about passing classes but about unlocking their potential. The great state of Florida deserves a world-class liberal arts college, and New College is becoming just that.

At New College, students engage directly with our talented faculty, often stepping into research in their first year on campus. Students experience an intimate education that sparks both creativity and discipline. I see the magic that happens when students realize they’re not just one among thousands — they’re known, they’re challenged, and they’re supported and held accountable. That’s what makes this place so unique.

This transformation hasn’t happened by chance. In the past two years, we’ve welcomed more than 65 new faculty from Oxford, Stanford, the University of Chicago, and other world-class institutions. We’ve built out 18 athletic programs, giving students new ways to excel in the classroom and on the playing fields without any sense of privilege. Our graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science are expanding rapidly.

And national recognition is following. Washington Monthly has ranked New College the No. 1 public liberal arts college in America for three years in a row. The Princeton Review lists us among the top liberal arts colleges for Best Value. Fortune ranked our Applied Data Science master’s program in the top ten nationally — the only Florida program to make that list.

The significance is clear. At New College, every decision was about creating a place where students can thrive — where their growth comes first, where research opportunities are real, and where critical thinking and civil discourse are at the forefront of their education. Through this, our students will become better employees, employers, thinkers, spouses and citizens.

New College is thriving because we put students and education first. And with discipline and conviction, we have rebuilt an award-winning liberal arts college in record time where Florida’s next generation of leaders can find their voice, sharpen their minds, and prepare to meet the challenges of a changing world.

Dr. David Rancourt is Vice Provost and VP of Admissions, New College of Florida.