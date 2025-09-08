Florida Trucking Association merges with Professional Movers Association of Florida

Two major transportation associations in Florida have merged.

The Florida Trucking Association (FTA) has “absorbed” the Professional Movers Association of Florida. The combining of the two organizations will expand FTA membership and the FTA will incorporate the Moving and Storage Council into FTA’s existing committee structure, joining the Safety Management Council, Technology and Maintenance Council, and other professional development initiatives that have made FTA members safer on Florida’s roads.

FTA officials say the merger will leave their organization “as the comprehensive voice of Florida’s transportation and logistics industries.”

“This expansion represents a natural evolution for FTA as we continue to strengthen our advocacy reach and impact,” FTA President and CEO Alix Miller said. “The moving industry shares our commitment to highway safety, professional standards, and advocacy before regulatory agencies and lawmakers. We’ve already stood shoulder-to-shoulder with professional movers on critical issues like advocating for quality moving services for military families and addressing concerns with the Department of Defense’s Global Household Goods Contract Program.”

The Moving and Storage Council will focus on advocacy and professional development roles for moving businesses, but will lean on FTA’s influence.

“We are confident that this transition will help strengthen and elevate Florida’s moving and storage industry for years to come.” said Gloria Pugh, former President of the Professional Movers Association of Florida and President of AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage. “FTA’s comprehensive approach to advocacy, from fighting lawsuit abuse, workforce development initiatives, and successfully advocating for federal and state issues directly addresses challenges our industry faces daily.”

All the members of the Professional Movers Association will move into membership in the FTA.

“I am confident this new chapter will provide the advocacy, resources, and community our industry needs to adapt, grow, and continue delivering the high-quality, professional moving services Florida families and businesses deserve,” said Guy Maman of Forward Van Lines.