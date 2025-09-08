September 8, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Trucking Association merges with Professional Movers Association of Florida

Drew DixonSeptember 8, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Vicki Lopez, Toby Overdorf to keep helming property tax talks; legislation expected this year

HeadlinesInfluence

Fierce DeSantis critic Alex Andrade returns to lead Florida House’s health subcommittee

HeadlinesInfluence

Mike Redondo to lead Florida House’s subcommittee on Congressional Redistricting

uber_wants_your_long_haul_trucking_business_wide_image
'We are confident that this transition will help strengthen and elevate Florida’s moving and storage industry for years to come.'

Two major transportation associations in Florida have merged.

The Florida Trucking Association (FTA) has “absorbed” the Professional Movers Association of Florida. The combining of the two organizations will expand FTA membership and the FTA will incorporate the Moving and Storage Council into FTA’s existing committee structure, joining the Safety Management Council, Technology and Maintenance Council, and other professional development initiatives that have made FTA members safer on Florida’s roads.

FTA officials say the merger will leave their organization “as the comprehensive voice of Florida’s transportation and logistics industries.”

“This expansion represents a natural evolution for FTA as we continue to strengthen our advocacy reach and impact,” FTA President and CEO Alix Miller said. “The moving industry shares our commitment to highway safety, professional standards, and advocacy before regulatory agencies and lawmakers. We’ve already stood shoulder-to-shoulder with professional movers on critical issues like advocating for quality moving services for military families and addressing concerns with the Department of Defense’s Global Household Goods Contract Program.”

The Moving and Storage Council will focus on advocacy and professional development roles for moving businesses, but will lean on FTA’s influence.

“We are confident that this transition will help strengthen and elevate Florida’s moving and storage industry for years to come.” said Gloria Pugh, former President of the Professional Movers Association of Florida and President of AMWAT Moving Warehousing Storage. “FTA’s comprehensive approach to advocacy, from fighting lawsuit abuse, workforce development initiatives, and successfully advocating for federal and state issues directly addresses challenges our industry faces daily.”

All the members of the Professional Movers Association will move into membership in the FTA.

“I am confident this new chapter will provide the advocacy, resources, and community our industry needs to adapt, grow, and continue delivering the high-quality, professional moving services Florida families and businesses deserve,” said Guy Maman of Forward Van Lines.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWould you like some cries with that? McDonald’s FAFO moment

nextMike Redondo to lead Florida House's subcommittee on Congressional Redistricting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Poll: Byron Donalds’ already crushing Primary lead is growing
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more