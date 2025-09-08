September 8, 2025
Jared Moskowitz says he’s not looking at Senate run; hopes he’s not forced to
Jared Moskowitz's gift of gab, penchant for going viral and efforts to foster more Washington bipartisanship made him a rising star in the Democratic Party. Image via AP.

Florida Phoenix

MOSKOWITZAP copy
The Parkland Democrat discussed how redistricting could impact his 2026 ambitions

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, says his goal is to run for re-election to his congressional seat in Palm Beach and Broward counties next year and not for the U.S. Senate.

But he tells Chuck Todd in a podcast that he may have no choice but to run statewide if the GOP plan to redistrict the state severely hurts his ability to be re-elected.

“I’m not looking at [the Senate seat], I’m looking at re-election, but if for some reason Republicans decide to do all the gerrymandering, and decide to set me free from my district, perhaps, then I would look at it, Chuck,” Moskowitz said on “The Chuck Toddcast” featuring the former Meet The Press host.

Moskowitz defeated Republican Joe Kaufman by nearly 5 points in the race for Congressional District 23 last November, outperforming Kamala Harris, who defeated Donald Trump by 2 percentage points in the district.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he intends to redraw Florida’s congressional map before the 2026 election. Speaking in Lake Worth on Aug. 20, DeSantis indicated there are “questions” regarding some of the congressional districts in Southeast Florida.

“I’m absolutely going to get targeted,” Moskowitz told Todd regarding how he believes the GOP will redraw the congressional maps. “My district’s the closest in the state.”

Moskowitz added that his intention remains to run for his House seat next year.

“I actually hope that I’m running for re-election,” he said. “They don’t mess with Fair Districts [amendment] and violate the Constitution, and I hope to make Hakeem Jeffries the Speaker, because, no offense to [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer, flipping the Senate vs. flipping the House — different. Democrats have to get a wing of government back. … If we don’t win in ’26, I don’t know what will be left of the party.”

Fair Districts won voter approval in 2010 and are intended to block the Legislature from designing districts to benefit any political party or incumbent.

___

Mitch Perry reporting. Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: [email protected].

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix is a news and opinion outlet focused on government and political news coverage within the state of Florida.

