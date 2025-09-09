Gunster law firm welcomes back top real estate attorney Jessica Shapiro

Gunster, one of the Sunshine State’s oldest leading full-service business law firms, has announced it is proud to welcome back Jessica Shapiro as a shareholder in West Palm Beach.

Shapiro’s return will bolster the firm’s Real Estate practice, where she will be representing high-net-worth clients, developers, and investors on a broad range of residential and commercial real estate matters across the state.

Bill Perry, CEO of Gunster, said in a statement that Shapiro’s return will be invaluable to the firm as she has a proven track record of working as a trusted adviser while handling multi-million-dollar projects, and noted that her vast expertise in the legal and real estate industries will greatly benefit Gunster’s clients.

“Her return is another example of Gunster’s commitment to thoughtful growth during our centennial year as we strive to go beyond the traditional measures of excellence with a focus on meaningful business partnerships and deep relationships,” Perry said.

Beginning her career as an attorney for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Shapiro has worked with prominent national and global law firms, including serving as vice president and brokerage manager at Sotheby’s International Realty’s operations in Palm Beach County.

Shapiro earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture at Yale University and received her J.D. with honors from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. Since then, Shapiro has been dedicated to serving her community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Yale Club of the Palm Beaches and the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Established in 1925, Gunster is ranked among the top 200 most prominent law firms by the National Law Journal and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Diverse Law Firms by Law360.

Providing full-service legal counsel to leading organizations and individual clients, the firm has 13 statewide offices situated in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Naples, Orlando, Palm Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa, Vero Beach, and is headquartered in West Palm Beach.

Florida-focused services are a top priority at Gunster, and the firm is a magnet for business-savvy attorneys who work in collaboration with individuals to get the best outcomes and advantages — the firm currently employs 320 attorneys and consultants, as well as 300 professional staff.