Mike Redondo to lead Florida House’s subcommittee on Congressional Redistricting

The Florida House took a crucial step forward in its effort to redraw the state’s congressional districts ahead of the 2026 Midterms.

House Speaker Daniel Perez named members of a Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting, which will be chaired by Rep. Mike Redondo, a Miami Republican. Redondo, who is in line to serve as Florida House Speaker after the 2030 election cycle, did not serve in the Legislature when lines were last drawn in 2022.

Other lawmakers named to the committee include Republican Reps. Jessica Baker, Kim Berfield, Nan Cobb, Peggy Gossett-Seidman, Patt Maney, Jenna Persons-Mulicka, and Will Robinson and Democratic Reps. Bruce Antone, Kevin Chambliss and Johanna López.

Perez previously made clear no lawmakers planning imminent runs for Congress would be considered for the committee.

None of the members served on the Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee in 2022. Robinson served as Vice Chair that year of the Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee and Maney and Persons-Mulicka were both members of that panel.

The decision to consider a redistricting process mid-decade when it is only constitutionally required after the decennial census makes for an unprecedented move in Florida, but one that follows in the footsteps of other large states controlled by both Democrats and Republicans.

Most notably, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week signed a new map into law that redraws political boundaries in the Lone Star State. That map now includes three more congressional districts where a majority of voters supported President Donald Trump in the 2024 election than currently exist, according to the Texas Tribune.

Trump has encouraged red states to redraw lines ahead of the 2026 Midterms to combat historically trends. Voters have traditionally punished the party in control of the White House in the Midterm after a presidential election.

But some Democrat-controlled states like California and New York have explored retaliatory redistricting efforts to create more left-leaning House seats in response.

Notably, Trump’s political team weeks after Perez announced his plans for a committee urged Perez to run for Florida Attorney General in 2026. That could pit him against incumbent James Uthmeier, who was appointed to the role by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Nevertheless, the push for new congressional lines arguably marks a rare controversial area where Perez and DeSantis are seeking the same goal. The Governor has also promised a redraw of Florida’s lines in the coming Legislative Session.

Both Perez and DeSantis have cited a Florida Supreme Court opinion earlier this year. That upheld a map DeSantis’ office draw and demanded the Legislature pass in 2022. It also offers a new interpretation of the diminishment clause in the Fair Districts amendment to the Florida Constitution.

Of note, the Florida Senate has made no moves toward redistricting in the upper chamber.