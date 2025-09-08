James Uthmeier: Man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl sentenced to 20 years

Justice is being served to a convicted sex trafficker in Florida. Sky Skidmore pleaded guilty to charges of human trafficking, commercial sexual activity, lewd or lascivious battery, promoting a sexual performance by a child, tampering with a victim and using a two-way device to commit a felony, and will serve 20 years in prison, Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a news release Monday.

Upon completing his prison sentence, Skidmore will then serve 10 years of sexual offender probation.

“Human trafficking and the exploitation of children are among the most heinous crimes imaginable,” Uthmeier said. “This predator stole innocence and tried to silence his victim. The sentence secured by Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Guillermo Vallejo ensures he will never again have the chance to harm a child.”

Skidmore, of Wakulla County, was sending letters to the victim, the victim’s mother, and his own mother. The letters were meant to intimidate, but were intercepted by law enforcement officials.

Uthmeier also said Skidmore used social media platforms such as Facebook and Snapchat to communicate with the victim as he coerced her into engaging in lewd acts.

The original charges against Skidmore stem from an investigation in 2024. The Wakulla Sun reported Skidmore was arrested on charges of trafficking a 15-year-old girl whom he forced into prostitution in Wakulla, Leon, and Bay counties in the Panhandle.

Skidmore himself had sex with the 15-year-old while also posting nude photos of the girl on the internet. He also transported the girl to several hotels in the three counties so she could have sex for money with several men.

The investigation was a joint effort by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee Police Department, and the Office of Statewide Prosecution, Uthmeier’s said.