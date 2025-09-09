September 9, 2025
Florida Chamber backs Lauren Melo for SD 28
Lauren Melo

Jacob Ogles

Melo horizontal
The long-time small business owner remains the lone contender for the open seat.

Another major business lobby is banking on Rep. Lauren Melo moving to the Florida Senate.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is endorsing the Naples Republican in her run for Senate District 28. Melo remains the only candidate currently running to succeed Sen. Kathleen Passidomo.

“The Florida Chamber of Commerce is proud to join Florida Senate leaders in endorsing Lauren Melo as Senate District 28’s next Senator,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “Lauren is a Florida Chamber two-time ‘Distinguished Advocate,’ a lifetime A-rated legislator, and as a small business owner and pro-jobs advocate, we are confident that she will fight to create good-paying jobs to make Florida even more competitive.”

Melo, owner of a real estate brokerage firm and a trucking company, has focused on workforce issues since her election to the Florida House in 2020.

She embraced the Chamber’s support.

“Florida businesses are the backbone of our economy. Their hard work, investment and innovation drive our economy, support good-paying jobs for hard-working Floridians and build a brighter future for our great state,” Melo said.

“I am honored to have earned the endorsement of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and I will continue to fight for policies that enable businesses, workers and families to prosper.”

The Chamber support came a day after the Associated Industries of Florida also announced it was endorsing Melo in the race.

Passidomo, who cannot seek re-election because of term limits, has also endorsed Melo as her preferred successor in the seat. The Republican Senator previously served as Senate President.

The Florida Chamber notably also provides political information on Legislative seats around the seat and noted the strong Republican tilt in SD 28. More than 65% of voters in the seat supported President Donald Trump in November, and a similar amount supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election in 2022.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories