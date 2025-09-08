John Snyder at head of Fla. House Ag. & Natural Resources Subcommittee

The Florida House of Representatives Speaker, Daniel Perez, released new Committee assignments for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Session on Monday.

Palm City Republican Rep. John Snyder has been appointed Chair of the Agricultural & Natural Resources Subcommittee, after previously chairing the Information Technology Budget & Policy Subcommittee in 2025.

Snyder will be replacing Fort Myers Republican Rep. Tiffany Esposito, who previously served as Chair, and will be flanked by Bonita Springs Republican Rep. Adam Botana, who will once again serve as the Subcommittee’s Vice Chair.

Other lawmakers named to the committee include nine Republican Reps. Jon Albert, Webster Barnaby, Yvette Benarroch, Dean Black, David Borrero, Nathan Boyles, Jim Mooney, Michelle Salzman, Meg Weinberger, and Democratic Reps. Jose Alvarez, Robin Bartleman, Lisa Dunkley, and Yvonne Hinson.

In last year’s budget, the Subcommittee proposed a 12.5% reduction in environmental spending, paring down Everglades restoration to $357 million from more than $850 million. The proposal, however, was heavily criticized by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I submitted my budget in February, and my budget called to continue the momentum of Everglades restoration and water quality. We proposed over $800 million, which is a record for that,” DeSantis said during a news conference. “Unfortunately, the Florida House of Representatives proposed a budget that slashes Everglades funding and water quality efforts by almost half a billion dollars, almost $500 million in reductions that they’re putting into this budget.”

Other appropriations included $193 million in water projects, $50 million for springs protection, $60 million for alternative water supply, $15 million for algal bloom innovative technology, $9.6 million for red tide research, and $24.5 million for coral reef protection.

Resilient Florida, which tackles flooding and sea level rise, was funded at $220 million.

Snyder also proposed a $22.5 million Indiantown Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant, which is expected to need further appropriations in subsequent years to complete the project, with 100% of the funding coming from the state.