Jason Shoaf returns to lead TED budget subcommittee

Rep. Jason Shoaf has been tapped again to chair the critical Transportation and Economic Development (TED) Budget Subcommittee for the 2026 Legislative Session.

Shoaf held the same key assignment during this year’s Session to be in charge of the Subcommittee that prioritizes funding for critical statewide infrastructure and job-related issues.

Shoaf is a Republican from Port St. Joe in House District 7 representing the Big Bend area.

Meanwhile, joining him on the Subcommittee will be another familiar face in leadership — Rep. Paula Stark.

Stark, a St. Cloud Republican, was named the Vice Chair for the TED Budget Subcommittee, which is another repeat assignment for her. She held the same position during the 2025 Session.

The TED subcommittee’s members will consist of nine Republicans and four Democrats.

The majority party’s representatives will be: Reps. Daniel Alvarez, Bill Conerly, Tom Fabricio, Richard Gentry, Sam Greco, Griff Griffitts, Chip LaMarca, Vanessa Oliver and Michael Owen.

Meanwhile, the Democrats named are Reps. Lindsay Cross, Dan Daley, Dianne Hart and Leonard Spencer.

In addition to serving as the TED Budget Subcommittee Chair, Shoaf was assigned as a member of the Commerce Committee.

Stark will serve as a member of the Education and Employment Committee, too.

House Speaker Daniel Perez named the committee assignments on Monday, releasing the list of leadership positions and members for the chamber’s committees and subcommittees.

Perez picked several lawmakers to repeat leadership positions, including Rep. Lawrence McClure to lead the Budget Committee and Rep. Alex Andrade to chair the Health Care Budget Subcommittee.

Committee weeks are scheduled to run Oct. 6-10 and Oct. 13-17, followed by two additional weeks each month in November and December.

Perez sent out a memo last month with the deadlines for bill filings and appropriation project requests.

The 60-day Legislative Session starts Jan. 13, and if it goes according to schedule, will end March 13. But things don’t always go to plan since this year’s Session lasted a marathon 105 days.