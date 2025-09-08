Hurricane losses lead to HOA, construction changes

A notoriously stringent homeowner’s association in St. Petersburg revised its rules regarding roof materials due to a mother’s vigilance in the aftermath of an unprecedented hurricane season.

Kathleen Suler lost her home in the tony Venetian Isles neighborhood to Hurricane Helene’s storm surge and wanted an elevated replacement with a more environmentally resilient metal roof. She enlisted St. Petersburg-based Pelican Bay Home Builders, which serendipitously launched its line of wind and flood-resistant spec models just before the storms.

However, the Venetian Isles homeowner’s association (HOA) disallowed anything but tile-roofed homes, and Suler needed a new house within a year to ensure her son could complete his senior year at the same high school. She embarked on a difficult process to amend the deed restrictions and credited volunteer board members who were willing to “listen to their neighbors.”

“After a hurricane, you have a choice,” Suler said. “You lose market value overnight. How do you get that back? How do you make it safe? I think you have to consider the fact that you live in a deed-restricted community – that has to be a concern.”

Helene brought about a foot of water into the waterfront home. Suler was “devastated” and knew “there was no way we could live there with the damage.”

She took some time to evaluate her options after gutting the house. “I just did my research to kind of figure out what would be the best outcome for my family,” Suler said. “It’s a very personal decision, I’ve come to realize.”

A custom homebuilder referred Suler to Darren Brinkley, owner and president of Pelican Bay, who listened to her concerns and transparently offered potential solutions. The company designed its elevated spec homes specifically for local flood-prone coastal areas.

However, Suler noted that “everyone in Venetian Isles has a tile roof.” The HOA board, which was “actually really helpful explaining it,” said the restriction revision process typically takes a year.

While the Board put a couple of potential amendments on its annual ballot, the storms had displaced many residents. Suler needed 66% of the neighborhood to approve the changes with little time to spare.

“In the past, when they have done balloting like that, they never got to the 66%,” she added. “You just don’t get there, and that’s with people living there with no hurricane … not people thinking about moving and selling with all that turmoil.”

Suler persevered and went door-to-door with supportive neighbors. Together, they created a lasting change in the community.

Suler and her son, Ben, now have a new 2,848-square-foot home that sits over 10 feet above grade. Its metal roof can withstand extreme winds, driving rain and flying debris.

“I think Venetian Isles is very lucky that we have reasonable people who can see past what I want and talk about what’s best for the neighbors, especially in that situation, and what’s best for the community,” Suler said.

Brinkley spent decades building high-end custom homes before launching Pelican Bay, a subsidiary of Next Design & Build. His team began developing resilient spec homes about six to eight months before the storms, which “pushed us forward really quickly.”

“In the immediate aftermath, as you would expect, there were literally hundreds of people needing help,” Brinkley said. “We don’t do remodeling or remediation, so it was really hard to turn people away and not be able to help those folks.”

However, Pelican Bay was able to help those who wanted an elevated home for nearly half the cost and in roughly half the time as a custom-built project. While the company’s models conform to the City of St. Petersburg’s requirements, Brinkley called overcoming additional HOA restrictions a “good experience and learning curve” for his burgeoning business.

“I’m sure at some point we’re going to have another, similar situation,” Brinkley said. “We see that there’s a huge need. People want to live in Shore Acres and these neighborhoods. They don’t want to move out.”

He similarly credited HOA Board members who were “really positive, encouraging and listened.” Brinkley believes they made the right decision and hopes others will follow suit.

Pelican Bay now has several models “in the ground.” Those will serve as a showcase for storm victims – many are still awaiting insurance payments – and other stakeholders, including investors and city officials.

Suler expressed her gratitude for Brinkley, his team, and neighbors and friends who supported each other when they needed it the most. Construction on her home began in February and is set to conclude in January 2026.

“I think ‘grateful’ is a great word because it encompasses hopefulness and excitement,” Suler said. “When I think back to it, everything was so uncertain. I love the house, it’s well-built.

“And then just to see the relief on my son’s face, knowing that we’ll be back home shortly, it means everything. It means everything.”

Mark Parker reports via St. Pete Catalyst. Republished with permission.