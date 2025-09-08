First responder collective bargaining agreements approved

At its Sept. 4 meeting, the St. Petersburg City Council approved three-year collective bargaining agreements with the St. Petersburg Association of Firefighters Local 747 and the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

According to the agreements, a 5% wage increase is planned for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 and a 6% increase is planned for fiscal year 2028, for members of both organizations.

Members of Local 747 will also be able to earn additional “assignment pay” per period.

This refers to the compensation for taking on more responsibility outside one’s normal duties. Examples include when a first responder receives training for specific jobs or joins special units.

According to the agreements, PBA “eligible specialty team members shall receive a Specialty Team Incentive Pay of $1,500 annually.”

For Richard E. Pauley Jr., president of the St. Petersburg Association of Firefighters Local 747, the agreements have the potential to make a big difference.

“The fact that it’s a multi-year agreement helps the City plan for the future and also helps our members plan for the future,” he said. “They can decide whether to have a child, buy a car or build or buy a house and it helps them plan their budgets going forward.”

The new raise increases were based on comparative market analysis of fire units in the county, nearby counties and throughout the state, Pauley explained.

He added that working with the City was a collaborative effort.

“I think that the City understood the need for an increase in compensation and benefits to be competitive in the marketplace. I would say that this series of bargaining sessions went easier than in the past.”

The recent agreements reflect changes in the industry, Pauley believes. “It seems to be more and more difficult to recruit and retain firefighters and firefighter paramedics.”

Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association president Jonathan Vazquez offered similar sentiments in a prepared statement.

“This contract continues to allow St. Petersburg to recruit and retain the best quality law enforcement officers for its citizens, businesses and visitors.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch also discussed the agreements in a prepared statement.

“This contract reflects our shared priority of supporting the men and women who protect and serve our community every day,” Welch said.

“With competitive pay increases over the next three years, we are making a strong investment in public safety, in our first responders and in the future of St. Petersburg.”

The agreements will be in effect from Sept. 22, 2025, through Sept. 17, 2028.

Michael Connor reports via St. Pete Catalyst. Republished with permission.