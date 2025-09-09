Laura Dominguez sues Miami Beach Commission challenger Robert Novo, alleging residency fraud

Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez is suing one of the two candidates running to unseat her in Group 2, alleging he is ineligible to run because he doesn’t meet the city’s residency requirement.

In a complaint filed with the 11th Judicial Circuit, Dominguez alleges fellow Democrat Robert Novo falsely swore on his candidate oath that he has been a Miami Beach resident since at least Sept. 4, 2024.

Qualifying for the city’s Nov. 4 election ended Friday, Sept. 5. The Miami Beach Charter mandates that candidates must have lived in the city for at least one year before qualifying.

In his paperwork, Novo listed an address for a two-bedroom property on Crespi Boulevard. Dominguez’s lawsuit contends that the property’s owner, Gustavo Jose Ramos, still uses the address on his voter registration and claims a homestead exemption there.

That, along with Novo’s driver’s license listing his longtime address in Coral Gables after Sept. 4, 2025, shows that a lease for the Miami Beach property he signed in August 2024 and submitted to the city is “a complete sham.”

Dominguez’s complaint — filed Monday by former state Rep. J.C. Planas, an ethics and elections lawyer — asserts that Novo at the time was actually still living in Coral Gables. It argues that because Novo did not establish lawful residence in Miami Beach until well after the required date, if at all, he is not a qualified candidate.

The lawsuit names Novo, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia and Miami Beach Clerk Rafael Granado as defendants. Garcia and Granada are included in their official capacities, as they oversee candidate qualifications and ballot preparation.

Dominguez seeks a declaratory judgment that Novo is ineligible and an injunction directing Garcia and Granado to remove his name from the ballot.

The complaint stresses that without judicial intervention, Miami Beach voters will be “irreparably injured” by casting ballots for a candidate who does not meet the charter’s requirements.

It cites the 2000 case Perez v. Marti in arguing that residency for election purposes requires both intent and factual proof, which Dominguez argues Novo can’t demonstrate.

Among some 40 pages of evidentiary documents included in Dominguez’s lawsuit are a notarized lease agreement Novo entered with Ramos and a second landlord named Patty Hutchinson on Aug. 1, 2024, and parking and security deposit paperwork from the same day.

The complaint also includes a utility bill for the Miami Beach property from Oct. 17, 2024, which lists Ramos as the account holder with “c/o Robert Novo” after.

Novo is a former Chief of Staff to Miami Mayor Steven Meiner and ex-legislative aide to Republican Miami Beach Rep. Fabián Basabe, whose district covers Miami Beach. He resigned from the Mayor’s Office following his arrest after a dispute with an ex-girlfriend turned physical. All charges were later dropped.

Reached by phone Monday evening, Novo denied falsifying any records. He said he moved into the Miami Beach property well before the statutory deadline, which the lease substantiates, and continues to live there with his girlfriend, the daughter of Ramos and Hutchinson.

He chalked the lawsuit up to “dirty politics.”

“I’ve been told this was going to be a dirty campaign and that because I’ve worked with Meiner and Fabián that they were going to use everything possible to attack me,” he said. “So, I expected this.”

In a subsequent statement, Novo said Dominguez’s lawsuit is an effort to “drain my time and resources.”

“I will run a clean campaign. I do not have a PAC and will be focused only on our residents,” he wrote. “I qualified lawfully. I followed the rules and I will continue to fight for the residents of Miami Beach. Elections should be decided by the people, not by dirty politics and fear tactics.”

Residency requirements in Florida elections are a serious matter. In late 2017, then-Miami state Rep. Daisy Baez, a Democrat, resigned after pleading guilty to lying about her address when filling out her voter-registration form ahead of the November 2016 election.

She initially faced a third-degree felony, but took a plea deal in which she admitted to a similar misdemeanor charge and agreed to step down after less than a year in office.

Novo, 33, is one of two candidates running to supplant Dominguez, 54, who won a race in 2022 to finish the elected term of her late partner, Mark Samuelian, on the seven-seat City Commission.

The other is Fred Karlton, a 65-year-old real estate investor registered with the Independent Party of Florida.

Miami Beach’s elections are nonpartisan.

The city’s General Election is Nov. 4. The qualifying deadline is Sept. 5.