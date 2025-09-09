Delegation for 9.9.25: FEMA — fired up — money scams — EpiPens — War Department

New FEMA form

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee advanced a bill championed by bipartisan Florida lawmakers seeking to nix political biases from disaster response.

The Fixing Emergency Management for Americans Act (HR 4669) takes language from other bills, including one filed by Reps. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, and Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, to make the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) a Cabinet-level agency.

It would also direct responsibilities to states and reward fast, fair and discrimination-free responses.

“FEMA has become overly bureaucratic, overly politicized, overly inefficient, and substantial change is needed to best serve the American people,” Donalds said.

“When disaster strikes, quick and effective action must be the standard–– not the exception. It is imperative that FEMA is removed from the bureaucratic labyrinth of DHS and instead is designated to report directly to the President of the United States. I am proud to have joined Congressman Moskowitz in co-leading this innovative initiative to ensure the most efficient disaster relief response for the American people and look forward to its swift passage as part of HR 4669.”

Rep. Daniel Webster, a co-sponsor who serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, cheered the 57-3 panel vote that sends the legislation to the House floor.

“Today’s vote marks a significant step toward delivering common sense reform to ensure FEMA is faster, more efficient, and accountable. The FEMA Act expedites recovery grants, puts control back in the hands of states, and invests in pilot programs to help families retrofit their homes against natural disasters,” Webster said.

“Florida has set the gold standard for disaster response and recovery with successful programs like ELEVATE Florida and My Safe Florida Home, and this legislation builds on that success at the national level to ensure communities can recover faster and families are more prepared when disaster strikes.”

The move to make FEMA independent has notably occurred amid regular shake-ups at the agency, while it remains under the auspices of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. She recently fired several organizations found to be sending explicit content on official servers.

“This behavior and misuse of government resources is absolutely disgusting,” Noem said. “The revolting actions of these employees, now the second group to be caught at FEMA engaged in such acts, represents a clear national security risk. These employees, who had access to highly sensitive systems, spent their duty hours sexting strangers, including foreign nationals, on encrypted government devices. Such conduct is unacceptable, and these employees have been terminated.”

But Noem has defended against accusations that FEMA under her watch delayed response to disasters in Texas or elsewhere.

No overnight success

For much of the country, Sen. Ashley Moody may have seemed like a new face when Gov. Ron DeSantis named her Florida’s junior Senator. But in an interview with Fox News Radio’s Jason Chaffetz, she reminded listeners she had worked alongside the Governor through his entire time in Tallahassee by that point.

“The six years from working with the Governor, from the moment we were sworn in, it seemed like, boy, it seemed like we faced a lot,” the former Florida Attorney General said. “We dealt with a lot of challenges from incredibly deadly and devastating hurricanes, the time of COVID, where we had to really litigate to implement what we knew was best for our state, and didn’t have Washington cramming down on us.”

She also complained about immigration policies under Democratic President Joe Biden during most of her time in the Florida Cabinet, where her office and DeSantis’ also worked closely.

“So, it seemed like a lifetime in that amount of time,” she said.

Over much of the interview with Chaffetz, she discussed her formative years and shared some personal details, including revealing that her first concert was a Boyz II Men show she technically was not allowed to attend.

And in a move sure to garner some bipartisan support, she agreed pineapple never belongs on pizza.

Ring of fire

Sen. Rick Scott announced a Senate investigation into the California wildfires that killed 12 in Los Angeles this year.

The Naples Republican announced the probe with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the Senate Investigations Subcommittee. The two said the investigation will look at failures in disaster preparation and response.

“Chairman Scott and Chairman Johnson believe the Palisades Fire was more than just a horrific tragedy; it was an unacceptable failure of government to protect the lives and property of its citizens. Families in this community deserve answers and accountability. As members of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, they are launching a congressional investigation today to uncover and expose the truth,” reads an announcement from the Republican Senators.

“Over the years, billions upon billions of federal taxpayer dollars have been directed to California to support fire management and disaster mitigation efforts. Yet, on the day of the Palisades Fire, reservoirs were empty, fire hydrants went dry, and innocent people, including many vulnerable seniors, perished while thousands more lost their homes, businesses, and everything they owned. While nothing can undo the damage done by the Palisades Fire, they are committed to advocating for the victims, their families, and this community to get answers and make sure this never happens anywhere in our great country ever again.”

Scott chairs the Senate Committee on Aging.

The Palisades Fire ultimately covered nearly 24,000 acres, destroying more than 6,800 structures in Palisades and Malibu.

Scam alert

A former Florida Chief Financial Officer in the congressional delegation still has his eyes peeled for financial scams. Rep. Jimmy Patronis sounded alarms about a recent con in which fraudsters claim to have federal warrants, but really only offer empty threats to force a transfer of funds.

“This is nothing more than a scare tactic by criminals pretending to be law enforcement,” the Fort Walton Beach Republican stressed.

He then pointed to several telltale signs of a scam. Oftentimes, scammers will produce fake documents marked as from the FBI or U.S. District Court but then try and extort victims in alternative and largely untraceable currency.

“No legitimate government agency will ever demand Bitcoin, gift cards, or mobile app payments to avoid arrest,” he said. “If you receive a notice like this, don’t panic, don’t pay, and report it immediately.”

His office noted regular red flags like fake case numbers or phone numbers, unusual formatting in messages, or an urgent assertion that people must pay immediately to avoid arrest. If anyone does spot such a scam, Patronis said to contact authorities and not turn over any money.

“Stay aware and call your local sheriff’s office if you are suspicious of fraudulent activity or file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov,” he said.

Shot caller

No one who relies on an EpiPen to stay alive should have to pay an excessive cost, according to Rep. Maxwell Frost.

The Orlando Democrat reintroduced federal legislation that would cap out-of-pocket costs for epinephrine at $60 for a two-pack, whether they have employer-based or individually purchased insurance.

“Going about life with a severe allergy can be severely anxiety-inducing,” said Frost, who suffers from allergies himself. “But the simple act of carrying an EpiPen or any other type of epinephrine medication can take away a lot of that stress. I’m hopeful that the EPIPEN Act will allow more and more people and families to have the lifesaving medication on hand anywhere, because you never know when you might need it most.”

He filed the bill with Rep. Doris Matsui, a California Democrat. The legislation also has the backing of several health advocacy groups, including the Allergy and Asthma Network; Allergy Strong; American College of Allergy Asthma; Allergy Foundation of America, Asthma and Immunology; and Food Allergy Research and Education, among others.

“Quick access to epinephrine can be the difference between life and death during an anaphylactic reaction. We thank Rep. Frost for his leadership on this bill, which will help make this lifesaving medication more accessible to allergy patients,” said Dr. James M. Tracy, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Bone-deep legacy

Stem cell research has led to health care developments in the field of bone marrow transplants. Now, Rep. Gus Bilirakis wants to see the government dedicate another quarter-billion dollars to authorize transplant programs for another five years.

The Palm Harbor Republican co-introduced the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Reauthorization Act (HR 5160), which would reauthorize more than $280 million for national cord blood and bone marrow transplant programs, which ensure access to treatments for leukemia, lymphoma and other diseases.

“These programs represent our nation’s unwavering commitment to advancing lifesaving medical research and providing hope to millions of Americans battling chronic and life-threatening illnesses,” Bilirakis said.

“By reauthorizing this legislation, we ensure continued federal support and oversight for adult stem cell research conducted under the highest ethical and scientific standards. This Act not only drives scientific innovation but also reflects our shared values of compassion and care for patients and families. Continued investment in adult stem cell research is an investment in the future of medicine. It is a clear reflection of our bipartisan dedication to improving public health, advancing science, and delivering real hope for future generations.”

The proposal specifically would reauthorize two bills, including the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program, named for longtime Rep. Bill Young, a Tampa Bay lawmaker who died in 2013 after 42 years in the House. Under the bill, that program would get $33 million annually for the next five years. The rest of the funding would go to the National Cord Blood Inventory.

Lethal rebrand

Two veterans in Florida’s congressional delegation are leading the charge to formally change the Defense Department back into the War Department.

Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, filed legislation in the House last week that would rename the agency in federal statute. President Donald Trump expressed a desire for the change and issued an executive order allowing the agency to identify itself with the War moniker, but only as a secondary designation.

“From 1789 until the end of World War II, the United States military fought under the banner of the Department of War,” said Steube, an Army veteran.

“Thanks to their courage and sacrifice, the standard of excellence was established for all service members who followed in their footsteps. It is only fitting that we pay tribute to their eternal example and renowned commitment to lethality by restoring the name of the ‘Department of War’ to our Armed Forces.”

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, filed companion legislation in the House, and Scott this week signed on as a co-sponsor.

“The United States military is not a purely defensive force. We are the most lethal fighting force on the face of the planet — ready to defeat any enemy when called upon,” Scott, a Navy veteran, said. “Restoring the name to Department of War reflects our true purpose: to dominate wars, not merely respond after being provoked. President Trump has made it clear that our nation will pursue Peace Through Strength — and we will always stand ready to defend our freedoms.”

Shelter in the storm

Disasters can disrupt communities, but Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wants to make sure families are displaced as little as possible.

The Miramar Democrat has reintroduced the Federal Disaster Housing Stability Act, which would prohibit tenants from being evicted or mortgage holders from being foreclosed on if they are facing economic hardship during a national disaster, or for inability to pay in the following six months on mortgages and 120 days, or about four months, for rent.

“Floridians and Americans across the country are seeing the devastating impacts of natural disasters escalate year after year,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “Whether it’s floods, hurricanes, or wildfires, families deserve time and stability to recover, without the added fear of losing their homes. This bill is a lifeline to ensure disaster doesn’t become displacement.”

The bill could have a significant effect in Florida, which suffers a disproportionate number of hurricanes. She filed the bill near peak hurricane season.

Housing advocates said that makes the bill’s passage much more pressing.

Currently, our country’s lowest-income communities are facing a severe shortage of affordable and accessible housing. When a disaster damages or destroys available homes, the shortage of housing stock can drive an increase in housing costs, leading to rising eviction, displacement, and, in worst cases, homelessness,” said Renee Willis, President and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

“By enacting Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick’s ‘Federal Disaster Housing Stability Act,’ Congress can implement crucial measures that prevent landlords from displacing families affected by disasters or imposing excessive rent increases on low-income and marginalized households during their time of need.”

Another stab at J6

A small number of Democrats will serve on a new House Select Committee on Jan. 6, including a Florida lawmaker. Moskowitz will serve on the third House Committee to look at the 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, alongside Reps. Eric Swalwell of California and Jasmine Crockett of Texas. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland will serve on the panel in an Ex Officio capacity.

Moskowitz said he would demand from his seat on the panel that the Committee treat the event with the weight it deserves.

“In their continued campaign of distraction, my esteemed colleagues across the aisle have found a new target: the events of Jan. 6. But make no mistake: we will not let their efforts rewrite the dark day that it was,” the Parkland Democrat said.

“I look forward to serving on this committee that can only be described as a giant waste of time and taxpayer dollars, and I hope that one day soon, we can get back to answering the American people’s call to lower costs and solve problems.”

Survivor rests

One of South Florida’s most prominent advocates for Holocaust awareness died this month, leaving members of the delegation in mourning.

David Schaechter, a Miami man who survived concentration camps in Auschwitz and Buchenwald, spoke out on his experiences in Congress as recently as a few months ago. An obituary for the 96-year-old noted he testified to Scott’s Senate Committee on Aging in April.

“I am here today reminding everyone that there are still thousands of survivors alive today who are in desperate need and who cannot be forgotten,” Schaechter said then.

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, dean of Florida’s congressional delegation, said he came to know Schaechter well over years of policy work at the state and federal level. The Hialeah Republican most recently met with Schaechter in May in Washington.

“As President of the Holocaust Survivors Foundation USA and founder of the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach, David devoted countless hours to educating students nationwide about the horrors of the Holocaust and the global resurgence of antisemitism,” Díaz-Balart said.

But the Congressman said the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas shows fears about antisemitism remain grounded in reality.

“We must never allow David’s story, the story of other survivors, the memory of the 6 million Jews murdered, or the suffering of the hostages in Gaza to be forgotten,” Díaz-Balart said. “We must teach our children of the dangers of antisemitism so that such atrocities never happen again.”

On this day

Sept. 9, 1776 — “Congress renames the nation United States of America” via History.com — The Continental Congress formally declared the name of the new nation. In the congressional declaration, the delegates wrote, “That in all continental commissions, and other instruments, where, heretofore, the words ‘United Colonies’ have been used, the style be altered for the future to the ‘United States.’” A resolution by Richard Henry Lee, which had been presented to Congress on June 7 and approved on July 2, issued the resolve, “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States ….” As a result, John Adams thought July 2 would be celebrated as “the most memorable epoch in the history of America.”

Sept. 9, 1963 — “Action planned if George Wallace does not bow to court on schools, John Kennedy warns him to yield” via The New York Times — President Kennedy will wait to see whether the Alabama Governor allows admissions of Negro children to schools in Birmingham, Tuskegee and Mobile. White House sources said the President would test the effectiveness of a new court order enjoining Wallace and his representatives from violating previous rulings directing school integration in the state. This information from White House sources came after the President, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and other officials met on the problem until after 10 p.m. A White House announcement was expected, but none was made.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.