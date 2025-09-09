‘Strength and integrity’: 10 Palm Beach County leaders back Christina Romelus for School Board

Former Boynton Beach Commissioner Christina Romelus’ bid for the Palm Beach School Board now carries support from elected county leaders from every level of government.

Romelus’ campaign just announced endorsements from nine current office holders and one former member of the panel Romelus hopes to join next year.

All are Democrats, like Romelus, though the School Board is a technically nonpartisan body.

Romelus’ endorsers include U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman, Sen. Mack Bernard, Rep. Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds, Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon, County Commissioners Bobby Powell and Maria Sachs, West Palm Beach Commissioners Christina Lambert and Joe Peduzzi, and ex-School Board member Alexandria Ayala.

Several provided praiseful statements to accompany their nods.

Cherfilus-McCormick cited Romelus’ history as a nurse, educator and public servant to say she’s a “proven leader who has dedicated her life to service.”

“I am proud to support her for School Board,” she said. “I know she will fight tirelessly to ensure every child in Palm Beach County has the opportunity to succeed.”

Berman said Romelus “has the experience, vision, and heart we need on the Palm Beach County School Board.”

“She has always stood up for our community,” she said. “I know she will be a strong advocate for safe schools, great teachers, and giving every student the tools they need to thrive.”

Sachs, a former state lawmaker-turned-County Commissioner, called Romelus “the kind of leader our school system needs — compassionate, experienced, and deeply rooted in our community.”

“I’ve watched Christina serve with strength and integrity, always putting families first and never backing down from a challenge,” she said. “As a mom, a former Commissioner, and an educator, she brings a perspective that’s urgently needed on our School Board.”

Lambert, who is running for West Palm Beach Mayor, described Romelus as a “leader who understands the challenges families face.”

“She has a clear vision for safe, strong schools where every child can reach their potential,” she said. “I am proud to endorse her and look forward to the positive impact she will make.”

Romelus, who made history in 2016 as the youngest person elected to the Boynton Beach City Commission, launched her campaign in July to replace District 4 School Board member Erica Whitfield, who is running for the County Commission.

As of Tuesday, when Romelus’ campaign announced the 10 endorsements, Romelus remained the only candidate in the District 4 race.

“I am honored and proud to have the support of leaders who are deeply committed to serving our community,” Romelus said in a statement. “I’m running to make sure every child has a safe place to learn, strong teachers to guide them, and the resources to succeed.”

Her candidacy comes at a time of heightened scrutiny and political tension surrounding public education in Florida. Palm Beach County — the 10th-largest school district in the nation, with some 190,000 students — has faced challenges including book bans, teacher retention and debate over parental rights.

Florida’s broader education policies have been a flashpoint under Gov. Ron DeSantis, with laws impacting curriculum and diversity initiatives attracting statewide and national attention.

Romelus said her campaign will focus on three key areas: ensuring all students have access to “high-quality resources and curriculum,” promoting school safety, and “fostering stronger partnerships between schools and parents to create more transparent, inclusive, and responsive educational environments.”

The Primary is Aug. 18, 2026, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3, 2026.