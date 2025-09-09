Last Call for 9.9.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida’s business community will gather in Orlando this Fall for the 2025 Future of Florida Forum (F3) and Florida Chamber Annual Meeting — and the agenda is already stacking up.

The latest addition: U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds. Donalds, who represents Florida’s 19th Congressional District, will lead a session on how the national landscape is shaping the way Floridians live, work and play — a timely federal update from one of the state’s most dynamic voices in Washington.

The two-day event, scheduled for Oct. 27–28 at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek, brings together business leaders, elected officials, educators and workforce advocates to take stock of Florida’s economic trajectory and long-term priorities.

This year’s agenda will cover everything from the drivers of Florida’s economy and workforce development to innovation, infrastructure and global trade. Sessions will spotlight the role of venture capital in expanding Florida’s innovation economy, while a “halftime” assessment of the Florida 2030 Blueprint will track the state’s progress toward its decade benchmarks and preview goals beyond 2030.

Attendees can also expect updates on the impact of recent policy changes — including the elimination of the state’s business rent tax — alongside leadership strategies and education initiatives to support Florida’s growing workforce.

The Future of Florida Forum is the Florida Chamber’s marquee annual event; since the release of the Florida 2030 Blueprint in 2018, it has dialed in on how Florida’s business community can propel the state economy into the top 10 if measured as a country.

The Chamber will unveil more details and confirmed speakers as the Forum draws closer. Registration information and room booking details for the 2025 Future of Florida Forum are available online.

—“These states could redistrict before the 2026 Midterms” via Nick Mourtoupalas of The Washington Post

—”Donald Trump’s presidency is a cash grab” via Abdallah Fayyad of Vox

—”Cases on Trump’s powers raise stakes for Congress” via Louise Radnofsky and Jasmine Li of The Wall Street Journal

—“Effort to force a House vote on Jeffrey Epstein files nears success” via Michael Gold of The New York Times

—”My three big conclusions on the Trump birthday letter to Epstein” via Chris Cillizza of So What?

—”Major disaster declarations are taking longer under Trump” via The Associated Press

—”The intellectual vacuity of the National Conservatives” via Jonathan Chait of The Atlantic

—“House establishes redistricting committee; Senate remains without one” via Jay Waagmeester of the Florida Phoenix

—”Delray Beach rainbow crossing is painted black; city slams Florida over ‘disrespectful’ approach” via Abigail Hasebroock and Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“In Florida, the consequences are simple — if you buy or sell illicit drugs, our Statewide Prosecutors will ensure you spend a long time behind bars.”

— Attorney General James Uthmeier, announcing the ‘Operation Trackside’ bust.

Gov. Ron DeSantis gets a Three Cents Sparkling Lemonade because that’s all his shares are worth on the 2028 betting market.

Secure your personal items next time you board the Mako, or you’ll be getting served the more painful type of Splash Zone.

Serve the Attorney General a Tony Montana for wrangling so many ne’er-do-wells in ‘Operation Trackside.’

Rays chasing wild card spot

With 19 games remaining in the regular season, the Tampa Bay Rays have a shot at a postseason berth, but only if they can turn around a recent three-game losing streak starting tonight against the Chicago White Sox (7:40 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Sun).

The Rays dropped the last three of a four-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians, including a pair of one-run losses. Now, Tampa Bay sits 4.5 games out of the final wild card spot, currently held by the Seattle Mariners. The Texas Rangers, Guardians, and Kansas City Royals all stand between the Rays and the Mariners in the standings.

The White Sox are the only team in the American League to have been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention. Despite that, Chicago has won seven of the last 10 games, tied for the best stretch in the Major Leagues over that time.

The Rays are scheduled to send Adrian Houser to the mound tonight. The Rays have won the last four games Houser has started and he has not lost in nearly a month, dating to Aug. 10 when the Rays dropped a 6-3 decision to the Seattle Mariners.

After the series ends, the Rays remain in Chicago for a three-game series against the Cubs. The remaining series includes matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays (two series), Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles.

