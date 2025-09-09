South Florida Drug ring selling fentanyl, other drugs busted by James Uthmeier-led team

An Attorney General James Uthmeier-led operation has broken up a drug ring in Palm Beach and Broward counties pedaling fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone.

“Operation Trackside” ended with law enforcement officials recovering 5 kilograms of narcotics and more than $450,000 in cash, as well as firearms, vehicles and a boat, Uthmeier announced in a news release Tuesday. The bust was part of an investigation that lasted 14 months and involved multiple state and South Florida law enforcement agencies.

“Drug traffickers who push poison like cocaine and fentanyl into our communities are profiting off the death of Floridians,” Uthmeier said. “In Florida, the consequences are simple — if you buy or sell illicit drugs, our Statewide Prosecutors will ensure you spend a long time behind bars.”

The Boynton Beach Police Department spearheaded the investigation and partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol and more than a half dozen other local South Florida law enforcement agencies, along with the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Some 17 search warrants were obtained, resulting in the arrest of 19 people. A total of 5,027 grams of narcotics, six handguns, two semi-automatic rifles, 11 vehicles and one boat were seized, along with a total of $452,026 in cash.

The Office of Statewide Prosecution will oversee cases against two dozen people connected to the trafficking ring. A total of 17 people were charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine. Others are facing charges including trafficking fentanyl, trafficking oxycodone, solicitation to deliver controlled substances and other charges. Uthmeier said investigators are seeking the arrests of another five people connected to the case.

Operation Trackside also received support form the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication Program. That program assists law enforcement investigations across Florida seeking to fight the spread of fentanyl in local communities in the state.