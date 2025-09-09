Personnel note: Danielle Alvarez elevated to partner at Mercury Public Affairs

Mercury Public Affairs has promoted political strategist Danielle Alvarez to partner, less than a year after she returned to the firm following a senior role in President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Alvarez rejoined Mercury, a bipartisan strategy firm, as a Managing Director in March.

Her elevation this week reflects both her national political experience and her previous work with the firm in Florida, where she advised corporate and political clients across industries, a Mercury press note said.

Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney hailed Alvarez’s promotion, calling her “one of the most dynamic and respected media and public affairs strategists in the country.

“We were proud to welcome her back and even prouder to announce her promotion to Partner today,” he said in a statement.

“Her unmatched experience at the highest levels of politics, paired with her deep understanding of public affairs and communications, makes her an invaluable asset to our clients and our firm.”

Mercury Partner Ashley Walker echoed the praise, describing Alvarez as “one of the most sought-after communications experts and strategists in federal and Florida politics.”

Alvarez’s rise underscores Mercury’s expanding muscle in national and state-level political consulting, fueled by her deep Republican campaign experience.

Alvarez’s resume is formidable. Before the 2024 campaign, she served as Communications Director for the Republican National Committee during the 2022 Midterms and managed communications across key battleground states — Florida, North Carolina and Georgia — for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

She also held senior positions at Mercury’s Florida offices, spearheading strategy for corporate, healthcare, real estate and startup clients. Successful campaigns she worked on included now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s 2014 re-election bid for Governor and now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s 2010 Senate campaign.

Other high-profile campaigns Alvarez has on include U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ current campaign for Governor and former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley’s race to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate.

Alvarez’s career trajectory has been rapid and upward. In 2016, Florida Politics featured her among its “30-under-30” rising stars for her early work in government, including stints as then-Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera’s press secretary and Director of External Affairs for Enterprise Florida.

At the time, Alvarez had just joined Mercury as a Vice President. Now as a partner, Alvarez will help guide the firm’s strategic direction and lead high-stakes public affairs campaigns across sectors.

Alvarez rejoined Mercury, she said, “at a time of tremendous growth and opportunity.”

“We are uniquely positioned to deliver results for clients across politics, business, and in all areas of advocacy. We have an exceptional team to build on a solid record of success,” she said, adding that she is “really looking forward to joining the leadership of the firm as we move to the next chapter.”

Mercury has 14 offices across the country, from Washington, D.C., to Fort Lauderdale, offering a full suite of services in government relations, media strategy, grassroots mobilization, international affairs and public opinion research.

The firm is part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group, a publicly traded marketing company self-described as “the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies.”