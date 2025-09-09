Procedural pingpong proceeds inconclusive Jax City Council millage rate vote

Jacksonville’s supermajority Republican City Council temporarily sided with the city’s Democratic Mayor and voted for her proposed millage rate rather than tentatively adopting lower rates of their own.

But it’s not likely to hold up.

Some legislators wanted to reduce the millage levy for the City of Jacksonville from 11.3619 mills to 11.1919 mills, but with one member (Chris Miller) absent, the Council was deadlocked on the matter.

Although members ultimately voted 10-8 to maintain the current rate, it was merely procedural, and many expect fiscal hawks to have enough votes to reduce the rate in two weeks.

While the cuts to property taxes are minor, critics ahead of the preliminary vote said the rollbacks they drive are significant and will impact social programs, including affordable housing, help for people experiencing homelessness, telehealth, primary care programs and Meals on Wheels, disadvantaging renters who, some argue, should be subsidized by homeowners.

Meanwhile, Republicans argued that the move was really meant to stop free spending by Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration, which proposed the city’s first $2 billion budget this year.

Members moved to affirm the Mayor’s position ahead of what appeared to be a successful vote not to roll back the property tax rate.

That initial victory was short-lived.

After the 11-7 vote in favor of the Mayor’s rate, Republican Terrance Freeman, who voted for the non-rolled-back rate, said he had meant to keep the discussion going rather than vote for the measure.

One motion to reconsider was upheld before a second motion to do so failed. Finally, a third motion to reconsider passed, leading to a 9-9 vote and temporary failure of the bill.

Republican Ron Salem then said he’d vote for the bill to break the deadlock, adding that he intends to vote for a millage cut two weeks from now at the final vote, concomitant with the budget vote.

Others said they are voting for the bill for real, including Republican Michael Boylan.

“The least among us are paying for this reduction,” he said. “I can’t support it this week, and I won’t support it in two weeks.”

Democrat Jimmy Peluso said “the message is loud and clear” that people don’t want the millage cuts.

Even a father and son disagree.

While Republican Matt Carlucci opposes cuts to the rate, his son Joe Carlucci is a proponent of rolling it back.

Finance Chair Raul Arias, who supports cuts, noted that it’s “very clear” that Council is the No. 1 supporter of public safety, but that he won’t move despite negative feedback and will “take action on this in two weeks” because it’s “something our community needs.”

“We are being pressured from the Civic Council,” he said. “I don’t care. I will win the next election without the Civic Council.”

Republican Rory Diamond said the proposed reduction “isn’t enough of a cut” and that up to two mills need to be cut to help renters get onto the property ladder.

Vice President Nick Howland said “spending on new and recurring programs far outside the scope of government” and “government excess” threaten public safety, not “modest tax relief.”

Proponents of cuts affirmed their dedication to public safety.

“It’s a political hot potato intended to divide us,” Freeman said.

Pressure will continue for the next two weeks.

Former Mayor John Peyton, a Republican who served two terms through 2011, opposes cuts, as do the police and fire unions.

“My position on community investment has been consistent for more than 15 years. I stand with our public safety leaders and the Civic Council in support of the millage rate proposed by the Mayor,” he said in a prepared statement.

“Our city faces financial challenges in the coming years and rolling back the millage rate is a mistake. Duval County has the lowest millage rate among peer Florida cities. Furthermore, our per capita spending is significantly lower, adversely impacting our ability to fund public safety, quality of life and growth management.”.

However, the Republican Party of Florida is threatening party members who vote for the Mayor’s millage rate.

“Jacksonville families deserve relief, not higher bills,” the organization said in a statement. “Tonight’s City Council property tax vote is a test of priorities. The Republican Party of Florida expects Republican elected officials to keep their word and fight for tax cuts. We will be watching tonight’s vote with great interest and see who stands with taxpayers — and who does not.”

Clearly, they will have to watch the vote in two weeks as well.