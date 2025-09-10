September 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott doesn’t see logic in Ron DeSantis’ vax mandate repeal
Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott want noncitizens excluded from the congressional apportionment census count.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 9, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Author Dave Aronberg says federal law ‘tweaks,’ not money are what’s needed for addiction treatment

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Not ‘frivolous’: Appeals court strikes down sanctions against J.C. Planas after first-of-its-kind ethics fine

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Thomas Scott, Naya Young head to October runoff after crowded Special Election for Tampa City Council

DESANTIS SCOTT SBS 11..11.24
'This didn't change anything in Florida.'

Florida’s most recent former Governor is again breaking with his successor over a call to repeal all vaccine mandates, painting it as unnecessary given Florida law effectively allows parents latitude.

“We didn’t need to make any change. Parents already had the right to make changes if they wanted to,” said Sen. Rick Scott. “So I don’t know why they made the change they did.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joe Ladapo made the argument last week that Florida didn’t need vaccine mandates, with DeSantis describing Monday how the state’s chief doctor swayed him.

““But when he told me, he’s like, look, I want to say that I don’t believe in any of these. Do you mind? I was like, you know, say what you believe, man. You know, go ahead and do it,” DeSantis said Monday at G Five Feed & Outdoor in Plant City.

Scott stressed the need to “empower parents” during his comments Tuesday on the “Guy Benson Show.”

“There’s vaccines that we’ve had for a long time, okay? And so we ought to make sure that parents understand the value of doing that. Now, this didn’t change anything in Florida, by the way. You had the opportunity to opt out of the the vaccine in Florida,” Scott said.

The state currently has in place pre-K-12 immunization requirements for polio, measles-mumps-rubella, chickenpox, Hepatitis B, and other diseases. Ladapo said Thursday that those mandates drip “with disdain and slavery.”

On Sunday, Ladapo said research didn’t guide his position, which was informed by “individual sovereignty,” “the right and wrong thing to do” and “parents’ rights.”

It remains to be seen what Ladapo can actually do to remove vaccines, particularly those in statute.

___

Drew Dixon and Gabrielle Russon contributed reporting.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAuthor Dave Aronberg says federal law 'tweaks,' not money are what's needed for addiction treatment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories