Ashley Moody backs Ralph Massullo in SD 11 Special Election

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is throwing her support behind Ralph Massullo in the Senate District 11 Special Election.

Moody joins fellow U.S. Sen. Rick Scott in backing Massullo, a former Florida House member who served while Moody was Attorney General.

“Florida needs strong, principled leaders in Tallahassee, and Ralph Massullo is exactly that,” Moody said. “With a proven America First record, I trust that Ralph will continue to be a powerful voice for Florida. I’m proud to endorse Ralph Massullo for the Florida Senate and I encourage voters who believe in a strong economy and safe communities to support his campaign.”

The election was triggered by DeSantis’ appointment of Blaise Ingoglia as Chief Financial Officer, which required the Spring Hill Republican to resign his Senate seat midway through a four-year term. The new Senator will serve until November 2026, when another election will decide who fills out the remainder of Ingoglia’s term.

Massullo said he was grateful for Moody’s support.

“Her unwavering commitment to the values that make Florida and America great is a testament to her leadership,” he said. “Her endorsement is a recognition of our shared vision for Florida’s future rooted in freedom and fiscal responsibility. I trust that Senator Moody will continue to serve Florida and our nation with integrity and dedication in the Senate, and I look forward to working together to advance our conservative principles.”

Massullo, a Lecanto dermatologist, served eight years in the House before term limits forced him to the sidelines in 2024. When Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ingoglia to CFO, Massullo was quick to jump into the Special Election with DeSantis’ backing.

He has one opponent in the Sept. 30 Republican Primary: Anthony Brice, an Inverness rancher. The winner faces Democrat Ash Marwah in the Dec. 9 Special General Election.

Massullo has far outdistanced his opponents in fundraising. He has collected over $100,000 from a variety of sources. Brice hasn’t collected a dime, and Marwah has $441 in contributions.

Massullo has also racked up a host of big-name endorsements. Along with DeSantis and Ingoglia, endorsements include U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Randy Fine, Mike Haridopolos and Daniel Webster, state Reps. JJ Grow, Jeff Holcomb and John Temple, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the Sheriffs of Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties, Citrus County School Board members Joe Faherty and Thomas Kennedy, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida Medical Association PAC, and the Associated Industries of Florida.