Mike Haridopolos secures $5.4M in reclaimed benefits for Floridians

Since stepping into office in January, U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos of Florida’s 8th Congressional District has worked to slash through red tape and reclaim more than $5.4 million from the federal government owed to Floridians.

His Office has further assisted more than 1,400 residents in Brevard, Indian River and Orange counties in resolving issues with federal agencies during that same time period, something Haridopolos said proves his belief that the government should work for the people.

“These numbers represent real, earned benefits for real people: veterans receiving disability checks, families gaining survivor benefits, small businesses breaking free of IRS delays, and seniors finally getting the Social Security benefits they’ve earned,” Haridopolos said in a press release.

“When Floridians get caught in the red tape of Washington, my office is here to cut through it and make sure they receive the benefits and services they’ve earned.”

With the help of his professional constituent services team, which includes several veterans who specialize in navigating the Departments of Veteran Affairs and Defense, Haridopolos is able to advocate and resolve complex cases.

“This kind of work is only possible because of my dedicated staff, who pour their energy into helping people,” Haridopolos added. “They listen closely to every case, make the calls, follow up with agencies, and don’t stop until they have answers and results. If you’re facing problems with a federal agency, don’t hesitate to contact my office. We are here to make sure Floridians get the services and benefits they’ve earned.”

Often, his staff will work directly with federal agencies to secure overdue benefits and resolve outstanding claims. Constituents needing assistance are encouraged to reach out to Haridopolos’ district office.

Areas of assistance include checking the status of delayed tax returns with the IRS, addressing issues with individual filings and assisting small businesses to track Employee Retention Tax Credits.

The Office can further assist with navigating the Social Security Administration and help secure passports through the State Department, as well as assist with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services by checking the status of pending visas and immigration forms.