September 10, 2025
Gov. DeSantis calls for flags to be lowered to honor 9/11 victims
Florida (U.S. state) flag waving against clear blue sky, close up, isolated with clipping path mask alpha channel transparency, perfect for film, news, composition

Florida (U.S. state) flag waving against clear blue sky, close up, isolated with clipping path mask alpha channel transparency, perfect for film, news, composition
U.S. and state flags will be flown half-staff at all local and state buildings Thursday.

On the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, flags will be lowered to half-staff across the state Thursday in remembrance of those who died.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is recognizing Thursday as “9/11 Heroes Day.” He is asking Floridians to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. EST to honor the lives lost in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

“It has been 24 years since the United States of America was attacked by radical Islamic terrorists on September 11, 2001,” DeSantis wrote in a memorandum. “Our Nation stands united in remembrance of the 2,977 lives lost on that day, including many first responders, local law enforcement, and military personnel who demonstrated selfless courage in the face of terror.”

U.S. and state flags will be flown half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds from sunrise to sunset, according to DeSantis’ Wednesday memo.

Across the state, several communities are holding 9/11 remembrance events Thursday for the public to honor the victims. For instance, the Orlando Fire Department is hosting a candlelight ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday at the downtown Orlando fire station located at 78 W. Central Blvd. The Winter Haven Police Department is holding a walk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a ceremony afterward.

DeSantis is also calling for Sept. 11-17 to be recognized as Patriot Week.

“Furthermore, I encourage all other governmental entities, interested groups, and organizations throughout the state to display the national and state flags at half-staff in observance of Patriot Day, a National Day of Service and Remembrance,” his memo said. 

“In recognition of the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787, Patriot Week is a time to celebrate the principles set forth by our Founding Fathers as well as the countless patriots, vital documents, speeches, and flags that helped make America the great nation.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

