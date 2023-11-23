November 23, 2023
Only you can prevent Thanksgiving fires

Peter Schorsch November 23, 2023

thanksgiving fire
“Each of us can take a proactive role in wildfire safety.”

With Thanksgiving here, the Florida Forest Service is preparing all Floridians with fire safety tips so everyone can enjoy their meals without needing a fire extinguisher.

The Florida Forest Service manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and is responsible for protecting homes and forests from the effects of wildfires. Since January, it has responded to nearly 2,000 wildfires that have spread across 90,000 acres. 

The Florida Forest Service recommends residents remove any debris from their roofs and yards in order to remove any possible outcome of a fire spreading through the woods. 

Nikki Fried also recommends Floridians be safely prepared for their Thanksgiving cookouts. 

“Whether frying a turkey or grilling for a big game, we are encouraging all residents and visitors to be vigilant as they gather outdoors with friends and family this Thanksgiving,” Fried said. 

Jim Karels, Director of the Florida Forest Service, wants to make sure everyone is well aware of how to prevent fires from occurring. 

“Each of us can take a proactive role in wildfire safety,” Karels said. “With a few simple preventative steps, we can all enjoy a safe Thanksgiving holiday.”

Some additional tips for preventing fires during the holidays include keeping the area clean, never leaving a fire unattended, keeping children and pets away from the grill or fryer, and making sure the grill or fryer are at least 10 feet away from the home and away from any trees.

