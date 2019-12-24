Impeachment of Donald Trump voted top 2019 news story in AP poll

The first AP top-stories poll was conducted in 1936, when editors chose the abdication of Britain’s King Edward VIII. Impeachment was also voted the top story of the year the last time it happened — in 1998 over the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT: Led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrats moved to impeach the president based on allegations that he abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival. The articles of impeachment also accused Trump of obstructing Congress’ oversight like “no president” in U.S. history. But Democrats failed in their bid for a bipartisan action — no Republicans in Congress broke with the president. Trump and Republicans repeatedly mocked the process as a “sham” and insisted he did nothing wrong.

IMMIGRATION: The Trump administration carried out sweeping new immigration enforcement measures in the face of a crisis that saw record numbers of migrant families arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. Several immigrant children died after being held in U.S. custody, children were found living in squalid conditions at cramped border facilities, and global outrage peaked after the publication of a photograph showing a drowned father and his toddler daughter in the Rio Grande across from Texas. Trump also successfully freed up billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build his border wall and imposed new rules that has forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their immigration cases play out in the U.S.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE: After a two-year investigation, Mueller told Congress he did not find sufficient evidence to charge a criminal conspiracy between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. However, Mueller testified that Trump was not cleared of obstructing justice. The investigation was opened by the FBI in July 2016 and taken over by Mueller in May 2017. He charged six Trump associates with various crimes as well as 25 Russians accused of interfering in the election. Mueller’s congressional testimony and long-awaited report outlining Russian interference in the 2016 election were among the biggest moments of the year.