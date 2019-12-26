Republican U.S. disturbed by Mitch McConnell’s impeachment remark

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said she was disturbed to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say there would be “total coordination” between the White House and the Senate over the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
“And in fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed,” Murkowski told KTUU Tuesday before saying there should be distance between the White House and the Senate in how the trial is conducted.
“To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process.”
In a recent interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, described his planning with the White House.
“We’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time in total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people who are representing the president as well as the Senate,” McConnell said.
Murkowski was critical of the impeachment process conducted in the House of Representatives, describing it as rushed.
Murkowski says the Senate is now being asked to cure deficiencies in evidence to be presented at the trial, particularly when it comes to whether key witnesses should be brought forward to testify, including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.
“How we will deal with witnesses remains to be seen,” Murkowski said before saying the House should have gone to the courts if witnesses refused to appear before Congress.
Murkowski also spoke of her desire for a “full and fair process,” potentially using the impeachment hearings of President Bill Clinton as a template.
Murkowski remained undecided about how she would vote when the trial takes place. “For me to prejudge and say there’s nothing there or on the other hand, he should be impeached yesterday, that’s wrong, in my view, that’s wrong.”
John Kociuba
December 26, 2019 at 9:42 am
Dear Citizens ~
Re: Impeachment
Well, you’ll never here this on Fabian Communist controlled TV so let me break it down for you.
Hon. President Donald John Trump should’ve activated U.S. Marines and arrested all conspirators involved 2 years ago and charged them in a military court as the United States Constitution demands!
Furthermore exacerbating this unprecedented treason using the vessels if Government for “Imminent Lawless Actions” Nancy Pelosi has become a “Paper Terrorist” by violating House rules and the Constitution of the United States not one word withstanding!
Moreover Hon. Senator Mitch McConnell would be a “Collaborator” if he submitted such documents into the Senate record because under the Constitution ALL EVIDENCE must be under oath, impartial, due process preserved!
Yes. If Nancy Pelosi submits these documents into the Public Record of the Senate which is separate from the House then either Mitch McConnell, Pro Tempra Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr, President Donald John Trump must have the Democrat Body ARRESTED by either Capitol Police or U.S. Armed Forces for “SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY TO OVERTHROW THE SOCIAL CONTRACT!”
Infowars.com Defensenews.com Judicialwatch.org Townhall.com Theepochtimes.com themilitary.com Openthebooks.com Armytimes.com usdebtclock.org Campusreform.org intelnews.org freespeech.tv Oann.com Navytimes.com Banned.video