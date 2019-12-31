Connect with us

Headlines

Population count signals more Florida congressional seats

Headlines Influence

No. 16 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Bill Galvano

Headlines Influence

Introducing Florida Politics' definitive list of Florida Politicians of the 2010s

APolitical Headlines

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019

Federal Headlines

With focus on animal protection, Vern Buchanan sees five bills signed into law in 2019

APolitical Headlines

Sachs Media Group documents another year in the adventures of Florida Man

Headlines

Population count signals more Florida congressional seats

Florida added about 640 people a day over the past year.

on

Florida’s population growth remains on track to garner new congressional seats in the coming years, though the state might not be adding new residents as fast as officials had believed.

A U.S. Census Bureau estimate released Monday shows Florida adding about 640 people a day over the past year.

With the state second in adding new residents nationally, the latest figures should further bolster the case for Florida expanding its U.S. House delegation after the 2020 Census.

Every 10 years, the distribution of congressional seats across the country is tweaked based on population changes, with some states gaining seats, others losing and many remaining the same.

Last year, Virginia-based Election Data Services projected the swelling population in Florida would push the Sunshine State’s delegation from 27 to 29.

Only Texas, with the largest jump in new residents over the past year, has done better in reviews by Election Data Services, which on Monday was working on a 2019 apportionment study.

Florida’s estimated population stood at just under 21.48 million as of July 1, a nearly 1.1 percent increase from a year earlier, according to the Census Bureau’s national and state population figures released Monday.

The projected 233,420 new Floridians ranked the state ninth in percentage of growth behind Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, South Carolina, Washington and Colorado. Texas gained the most residents, with about 367,000.

While the Census put Florida’s growth during the past year at about 640 residents a day, state officials have cited an estimate of 900 as they have made projections and called for infrastructure such as new highways. State economists, however, have used different methodologies than the Census Bureau in estimating population growth.

In the Census release, Florida easily topped the national growth rate of about 0.5 percent, with the population of the United States growing the past year by 1.55 million to 328,239,523.

The national growth, which peaked this decade at 0.73 percent between 2014 and 2015, has been slowing due to fewer births in recent years and the number of deaths increasing.

“While natural increase is the biggest contributor to the U.S. population increase, it has been slowing over the last five years,” Sandra Johnson, a demographer and statistician in the Population Division of the Census Bureau, said in a prepared statement. “Natural increase, or when the number of births is greater than the number of deaths, dropped below 1 million in 2019 for the first time in decades.”

The national figure also reflects a slowdown in net international migration, which accounted for 595,000 people being added to the U.S. population during the past year, the lowest single-year gain in the decade. The figure was down from a high of 1.05 million between 2015 and 2016.

According to the Census, China in 2018 replaced Mexico as the largest source of foreign-born immigrants to the United States.

“Since 2010, immigration from China and India has either approached or surpassed Mexican immigration levels while immigration from Canada has remained relatively unchanged,” a Census Bureau news release said.

Between the last census in 2010 and July 1, 2019, international migration added 1,107,000 people in Florida, the most in the nation, followed by 1.022 million in California, 819,000 in Texas, 698,000 in New York; and 362,000 in Massachusetts.

Florida surpassed New York to become the third-most-populous state in 2014, but remains far behind California, which has an estimated 39.5 million residents, and Texas, with 28.99 million.

New York, down 76,790 people between 2018 and 2019, was among 10 states that lost population over the past year, according to the Census. Other states with drops in population were Illinois, West Virginia, Louisiana, Connecticut, Mississippi, Hawaii, New Jersey, Alaska and Vermont.

___

Republished with permission of the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jim Turner is a Capitol reporter for the News Service of Florida, providing coverage on issues ranging from transportation and the environment to Legislative and Cabinet politics, which are some of the areas he worked in 20 years with TCPalm in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Jim grew up in Millburn, New Jersey, where he started his journalism career providing weekly reports on the high school soccer team --- of which he was a member--- to the local Millburn Item. Jim received degrees in journalism and history from High Point University in North Carolina.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.