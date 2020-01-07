Chris Sprowls’ committee adds $300K in December

A political committee chaired by House Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls brought in more than $300,000 last month.

According to newly filed finance reports, Floridians for Economic Freedom collected three dozen checks in December for at total haul of $301,723.

The largest contribution was a $50,000 check from The Voice of Florida Business, a political committee tied to the Associated Industries of Florida. Two other AIF-linked committees, Floridians for a Stronger Democracy and Florida Prosperity Fund, chipped in $37,500 and $20,000, respectively.

Other notable contributors include Florida Power & Light Company ($40,000), Amscot Corporation ($15,000), Friends of Tampa General Hospital ($10,000) and Belinda Keiser ($5,000).

Floridians for Economic Freedom also reported $11,025 in spending during the month, including $7,025 for polling and survey services from Strategic Image Management. Also on the balance sheet were $1,000 contributions to the campaigns of Republican House candidates Bruno Portigliatti and Demi Busatta.

In all, Sprowls has raised nearly $4.2 million through the committee since it was started in early 2015. Heading into 2020, the Palm Harbor Republican had $1.84 million in the account.

Sprowls has represented House District 65, which covers part of Pinellas County, since 2014. He is in line to become House Speaker following the 2020 elections.