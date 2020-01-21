Gas prices slip back after unexpected surge

The average price of gasoline in Florida unexpectedly surged by 7 cents a gallon last week but slid back a little in week’s end, leaving Florida’s motorists paying about 4 cents per gallon more Monday than they did a week earlier, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

AAA’s latest tracking of gas prices shows the average price of a gallon in Florida was about $2.52 per gallon Monday. Last week that price was about $2.48.

The current price is about 10 cents more than a month ago, and 29 cents per gallon more than this time last year. Despite the recent volatility at the pump, drivers are still paying nearly 30 cents per gallon less than last year’s high of $2.80, AAA reported.

Nationally Tuesday the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $2.54, according to AAA.

“The sudden, but brief jump at the pump came as a surprise, considering wholesale prices remained low last week,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group, stated in a news release Tuesday. “Gasoline supplies are soaring, reaching the highest level in almost a year. That combined with low fuel demand should help restore downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

The lowest gasoline prices in Florida were found at Pensacola, at $2.44 per gallon; Crestview-Fort Walton Beach and Tallahassee, $2.45; and Punta Gorda, $2.46.

The highest prices were found in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, where a gallon averaged costing $2.64; Port St. Lucie, $2.56; and Fort Lauderdale, $2.56.

Gas in Tampa was selling for $2.47; in Miami, $2.48, Orlando, $2.48; Jacksonville, $2.48; St. Petersburg, $2.49; Fort Myers,$2.50; Sarasota, $2.51; and Naples, $2.55.