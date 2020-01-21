Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Gas prices slip back after unexpected surge

APolitical Headlines

Rick Wilson's latest tome: Giving no quarter in the effort to defeat 'The Devil'

APolitical Headlines

FHA launches price transparency initiative

APolitical Headlines

Anquan Boldin shares poignant inspiration for social justice

APolitical Headlines

Florida Retailers report ‘jolly’ holiday season

APolitical Headlines

No astrovans for SpaceX, crews riding to rockets in Teslas

APolitical

Gas prices slip back after unexpected surge

Gas prices still running higher than last year’s trends

on

The average price of gasoline in Florida unexpectedly surged by 7 cents a gallon last week but slid back a little in week’s end, leaving Florida’s motorists paying about 4 cents per gallon more Monday than they did a week earlier, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

AAA’s latest tracking of gas prices shows the average price of a gallon in Florida was about $2.52 per gallon Monday. Last week that price was about $2.48.

The current price is about 10 cents more than a month ago, and 29 cents per gallon more than this time last year. Despite the recent volatility at the pump, drivers are still paying nearly 30 cents per gallon less than last year’s high of $2.80, AAA reported.

Nationally Tuesday the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $2.54, according to AAA.

“The sudden, but brief jump at the pump came as a surprise, considering wholesale prices remained low last week,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group, stated in a news release Tuesday. “Gasoline supplies are soaring, reaching the highest level in almost a year. That combined with low fuel demand should help restore downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

The lowest gasoline prices in Florida were found at Pensacola, at $2.44 per gallon; Crestview-Fort Walton Beach and Tallahassee, $2.45; and Punta Gorda, $2.46.

The highest prices were found in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, where a gallon averaged costing $2.64; Port St. Lucie, $2.56; and Fort Lauderdale, $2.56.

Gas in Tampa was selling for $2.47; in Miami, $2.48, Orlando, $2.48; Jacksonville, $2.48; St. Petersburg, $2.49; Fort Myers,$2.50; Sarasota, $2.51; and Naples, $2.55.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.