Margaret Good still fundraising during coronavirus outbreak, shifts canvassing and campaigning online

Budget notes: Super Bowl LV in Tampa next year to get security help from the state

Expiring driver's licenses extended 30 days, as offices deal with limiting lines

Supervisors prepare for Election Day with soap and sanitizer

Sticker shock: No salary suspension for Department of Agriculture

Miami Commissioner calls for coronavirus home screening services

Move comes same day Florida Democrats stopped face-to-face campaigning.

Sarasota Democrat Margaret Good’s congressional campaign is still campaigning and raising money amid a coronavirus scare.

In a fundraising email to supporters, Good’s campaign said public health concerns drove the decision.

“We’re taking steps to modify how we campaign to accommodate prevention methods,” she said. “We have canceled upcoming events and have suspended canvassing. With that said, this campaign is still moving forward – we have a seat to flip.”

Good is challenging Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican running for his eighth term.

Good told Florida Politics she already shifted a couple of campaign events planned this weekend to a virtual space.

“I think that there’s a great opportunity here to innovate and adapt, and we are working hard to get our message out here in the 16th district,” she said. “But we’re making sure to stay safe and taking appropriate precautions.”

The decision was made as the Florida Democratic Party suspended all face-to-face voter contacts. The Joe Biden presidential campaign has also moved a number fits organizing events ahead of the Tuesday Presidential Preference Primary to digital meet-ups.

Notably, Good and state Democrats heavily criticized Vice President Mike Pence for raising money for the National Republican Congressional Campaign at Buchanan’s home shortly after being tapped as the coronavirus czar.

Good said she made her decision to move campaign events before hearing details of those moves.

“we had a number of events scheduled all across the district, instead of meeting face to face, we are meeting online instead,” Good said. “We are fully committed to getting our message out, and we are committed to health and safety.”

A state Representative now, Good out-raised Buchanan in her initial fundraising quarter. But Buchanan kicked into gear in the fourth quarter of 2019. Combined with money already in the bank, the incumbent closed the year with $928,832 in cash on hand while Good had $575,766.

The announcement from Good on fundraising comes just ahead of a March 20 finding deadline, though that filing will cover through Feb. 29.

Her campaign email encouraged individuals to make donations of $20.20 to achieve the campaign’s mid-March goal.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

