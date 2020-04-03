Ronna McDaniel: Paycheck Protection Program signed by Donald Trump gives small businesses real relief

In my hometown here in Michigan, our community is rallying to do all we can to support our neighbors and local businesses during this difficult time. Thanks to President Donald Trump, some more help is on the way.

Trump’s first priority has always been the health and well-being of Americans. While he and his team are working to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, he is also working to ensure that our economy can bounce back stronger than ever.

That means taking care of our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses.

In a matter of just a few short weeks, small businesses that were bustling with activity have now gone empty as they play their part in slowing the spread of the virus and keeping our fellow Americans safe.

At a time where people’s lives and livelihoods are on the line, the President is ensuring that small businesses have the lifeline they need to help them weather the economic storm this virus has imposed.

Starting Friday, April 3, small businesses will be able to apply for relief under the brand-new Paycheck Protection Program.

The Paycheck Protection Program, a product of the bipartisan relief package Trump signed into law last week, will be that lifeline by providing $350 billion of liquidity in the form of loans to small businesses all across America.

Under this program, small-business owners will be able to apply for up to eight weeks of cash-flow assistance at their local bank or at any one of the Small Business Administration’s approved lenders.

Critically, as long as the loans go toward things like maintaining all employees’ salaries and keeping the lights on and the doors open, they will be forgiven in full.

In other words, guaranteed cash with no strings attached.

During this incredibly challenging time, small-business owners need the certainty that the business they have spent years pouring their heart and soul into building will still be around once this crisis subsides.

This program does that.

Additionally, giving small businesses the cash they need now to keep their employees on payroll isn’t just the right thing to do in a time of crisis.

The more small businesses that can keep their employees on payroll, the easier it will be for them to get back up and running once the economy reopens, putting our country in the strongest possible economic position.

Small businesses can find these details and more as well as apply at sba.gov/coronavirus.

America’s small businesses, and the hardworking men and women they employ, represent more than just our shared faith in the free-enterprise system.

They are often the cornerstone of community life in towns large and small all across America.

As he has demonstrated throughout this crisis and throughout his presidency, Trump is committed to fighting for them along with every single American.

Thanks to his leadership, small businesses are going to weather this storm and they, along with our entire economy, are going to recover and come roaring back stronger than ever before.

___

Ronna McDaniel is chair of the Republican National Committee. Follow her on Twitter @GOPChairwoman.