Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

In video, Ron DeSantis emphasizes that the 'data suggests we are flattening the curve'

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

22K people test positive for coronavirus in Florida

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Go Gators: Ashley Moody, Emmitt Smith team up in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'I'm not going to put a value on a life': DEM dishing out what it can to buy PPE

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis a fan of holding sporting events

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Petty tyranny': Ron DeSantis rails against D.C. media, government overreach
Ron DeSantis announces the miami Beach Convention Center will be used as a 450-bed hospital. Image via Twitter.

Coronavirus in Florida

In video, Ron DeSantis emphasizes that the ‘data suggests we are flattening the curve’

The video spotlighted wins while avoiding ongoing questions.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis ditched his principal mode of communication through this corona-crisis from the usual podium-style press conference to a YouTube video distilling top-line talking points.

The Governor focused exclusively on the mechanics of crisis management.

“The data suggests we are flattening the curve,” DeSantis said in the video.

The Governor highlighted recent efforts to stem the coronavirus tide, including National Guard strike forces at long-term care facilities, such as rehab centers and retirement homes, to check up on potentially symptomatic seniors.

DeSantis said Florida was “one of the first states to suspend visitation” at those centers.

Conversa_728x90

The Governor did not address where cases of COVID-19 may be in those facilities, a recurrent question from media. Instead, he noted that the Florida Department of Health “immediately sends a rapid emergency support team to ensure residents are safe.”

The strike teams, DeSantis said, will “ramp up testing to a whole new level.”

“Florida will do everything it can to protect our seniors,” DeSantis said.

The Governor also focused on formerly-federal testing sites being opened up to all symptomatic patients now, serving Miami-Dade, Orange, and Duval counties.

DeSantis described how Florida pulled off “the biggest logistics mission in the history of the state.”

He gave distribution numbers on masks, gloves, shoe covers, face shields, hand sanitizer, goggles, and coveralls.

Hospital beds, DeSantis said, are still above 40% availability, “a significant amount under any circumstances.”

The Governor has been pilloried in national media for crisis response anomalies, including a seemingly politically-driven decision to let President Donald Trump ally Linda McMahon‘s WWE hold a taping in Orlando Monday, suggesting that professional wrestlers were “essential personnel.”

His previous press conferences have been marked by headline-grabbing comments including recently speculating that gyms should re-open because COVID-19 disproportional targets the obese. He also recently misspoke, claiming no one in the nation under the age of 25 has died from the novel coronavirus (they have) and then later clarifying he meant in Florida. In another now infamous moment, DeSantis took to a microphone wearing a glove on just one hand, touching his face with the ungloved hand, a practice strongly discouraged by health officials. At one point, he clasped his hands together, negating the purpose of wearing gloves.

Here is the DeSantis video:

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Amy Roberts

    April 15, 2020 at 11:33 am

    You Tube vs press briefing, he doesn’t want to be asked questions. I have no trust in the numbers and that we are flattening the curve. In his quest to stay in The President’s favor he is attempting to open the State and risk Floridians’ lives. Is he working with other governors from surrounding states? Does he have a solid plan that has stages of reopening? Starting with WWE and even suggesting opening gyms is ridiculous and shows no discussion or planning with experts in fighting Covid-19.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Federal unemployment checks going out, Governor said.