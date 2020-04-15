In video, Ron DeSantis emphasizes that the ‘data suggests we are flattening the curve’

Gov. Ron DeSantis ditched his principal mode of communication through this corona-crisis from the usual podium-style press conference to a YouTube video distilling top-line talking points.

The Governor focused exclusively on the mechanics of crisis management.

“The data suggests we are flattening the curve,” DeSantis said in the video.

The Governor highlighted recent efforts to stem the coronavirus tide, including National Guard strike forces at long-term care facilities, such as rehab centers and retirement homes, to check up on potentially symptomatic seniors.

DeSantis said Florida was “one of the first states to suspend visitation” at those centers.

The Governor did not address where cases of COVID-19 may be in those facilities, a recurrent question from media. Instead, he noted that the Florida Department of Health “immediately sends a rapid emergency support team to ensure residents are safe.”

The strike teams, DeSantis said, will “ramp up testing to a whole new level.”

“Florida will do everything it can to protect our seniors,” DeSantis said.

The Governor also focused on formerly-federal testing sites being opened up to all symptomatic patients now, serving Miami-Dade, Orange, and Duval counties.

DeSantis described how Florida pulled off “the biggest logistics mission in the history of the state.”

He gave distribution numbers on masks, gloves, shoe covers, face shields, hand sanitizer, goggles, and coveralls.

Hospital beds, DeSantis said, are still above 40% availability, “a significant amount under any circumstances.”

The Governor has been pilloried in national media for crisis response anomalies, including a seemingly politically-driven decision to let President Donald Trump ally Linda McMahon‘s WWE hold a taping in Orlando Monday, suggesting that professional wrestlers were “essential personnel.”

His previous press conferences have been marked by headline-grabbing comments including recently speculating that gyms should re-open because COVID-19 disproportional targets the obese. He also recently misspoke, claiming no one in the nation under the age of 25 has died from the novel coronavirus (they have) and then later clarifying he meant in Florida. In another now infamous moment, DeSantis took to a microphone wearing a glove on just one hand, touching his face with the ungloved hand, a practice strongly discouraged by health officials. At one point, he clasped his hands together, negating the purpose of wearing gloves.

Here is the DeSantis video: