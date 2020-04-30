Last Call for 4.30.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The monthly benefit boost for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families — known colloquially as food stamps — will stick around for another month, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

The extension was granted through the extension of good cause and the submission of a federal waiver to keep food assistance flowing to families struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With nearly three million Floridians participating in SNAP alone, I’m confident that these policy initiatives are in our state’s best interest — they will help us safely and gradually reestablish normalcy and ultimately allow families to thrive post-COVID-19,” DeSantis said.

“These timely and proactive efforts taken by DCF helps ensure the good people of Florida have access to the support and resources they need.”

The USDA sets SNAP and TANF benefit amounts based on household size and income. The USDA recently said that while the max monthly benefit for a family of five is $768, the average family in the program receives significantly less — $528.

Now that the USDA has granted initial approval, the max allotment will head to all Florida recipients next month. Once approved, current SNAP recipients will receive the increase automatically.

“It’s clear that the Governor is working tirelessly to help Floridians impacted by COVID-19, while also flattening the curve and planning a safe reopening of the state. But until that day comes — and it will — DCF is prepared to continue providing the financial support our family, friends, and neighbors needed to make it through this time of unprecedented stress and strain,” said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell, whose department oversees the programs.

“We’re grateful for the support of USDA and we look forward to continued collaboration with our state and federal partners throughout the duration of the pandemic and beyond.”

Since the Governor declared a public health emergency, calls have doubled and about a million applications have been sent to DCF. The department has repurposed 1,300 staff to handle the spike and volume. UnitedHealthcare has pitched in, sending 100 call center workers to augment DCF’s in-house workers.

Schools aren’t reopening this academic year, but the Re-Open Florida Task Force has their sights set on a comeback in the fall.

The Florida Department of Education will be the lead in developing the reopening plan, according to the task force report released Wednesday, though the recommendation is consistent with the messaging from education officials in recent weeks.

The task force recommends a phased approach, with K-12 students who have struggled to keep up with their studies via distance learning heading back to class as soon as this summer to learn in a small-group setting.

Higher ed institutions should remain online-only through the summer semester, the task force said, but by fall the pandemic may have calmed down enough for students to start coming back to campus.

The college and university plans track with an outline detailed by UF earlier this week. The flagship plans to open the door to most faculty and staff in the first wave, followed by graduate students before undergrads arrive in waves of 500-1,000.

All would be tested for the new coronavirus so the schools to start the semester with a clean slate. From there, only symptomatic students and workers would be tested.

Resuming in-person classes, if at all possible, is a top priority of most higher ed institutions, most of which are staring facing the dual threat of declining revenue projections and rising costs.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 32,801 FL residents (+483 since Wednesday)

— 889 Non-FL residents (+14 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 1,751 Travel related

— 11,606 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,569 Both

— 17,875 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 5,589 in FL

Deaths:

— 1,268 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Wednesday:

Total claims: 2,030,958 (+2,323 since Tuesday)

— Confirmed unique claims: 916,002

— Claim verification queue: 231,345

— Claims processed: 684,657

— Claims paid: 416,683 (+12,366 since Tuesday)

Total paid out: $579.5 million (+$25.9 million since Tuesday)

Quote of the Day

“Florida has made the tough choices that New York has refused to make for decades and can get through this crisis without a bailout. Floridians shouldn’t have to backfill New York’s state budget and pension fund. American families make responsible budgetary decisions every day. Florida’s done it for years. It’s time for New York to do the same.” — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, asking President Donald Trump not to bail out New York.

