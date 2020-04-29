Midtown Reader, Bush family to discuss ‘Pearls of Wisdom’ Friday

Midtown Reader is hosting a Zoom conference with Jeb Bush Jr., Pierce Bush and Jean Becker at noon Friday.

Midtown Reader owner/operator Sally Bradshaw and the trio will discuss “Pearls of Wisdom: Little Pieces of Advice (That Go a Long Way),” a collection of the advice of former First Lady Barbara Bush, published posthumously.

The collection, compiled by Becker, is a New York Times bestseller. Barbara Bush, who died in 2018, is the grandmother of Jeb Bush Jr. and Pierce Bush. Becker was President George H.W. Bush chief of staff and the former First Lady’s press secretary.

Readers interested in turning in to the call can sign up for the link on Zoom. A confirmation email with instructions for joining the call will be sent after registration.

There is no cost to attend the virtual event. A percentage of proceeds from the sales of Pearls of Wisdom will be donated to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

The Zoom call is subbing in for an in-person discussion with Becker and former Gov. Jeb Bush, which was originally scheduled for Friday. It has been delayed due to the new coronavirus, but Midtown Reader plans to reschedule it for a later date.

Midtown Reader, a quaint Thomasville Road locale that’s just a short drive from the state Capitol, is an independent general subject bookstore that boasts a wide variety of political books, along with works from other genres, on its shelves.