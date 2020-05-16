Joe Gruters: The countdown to RNC 2020 begins

As of Saturday, May 16, we are officially 100 days away from the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. This event –the product of over a year’s worth of hard work, preparation, and organization – will be a world-class gathering, culminating in the nomination of President Donald J. Trump to seek and win his re-election.

On August 24, thousands will descend on the Queen City to celebrate the legacy of President Trump’s administration. The eyes of the nation will watch as we showcase our principles, our ideas, and above all the results President Trump’s leadership has delivered over these past three and a half years.

Those results — a direct outcome of President Trump’s bold “Promises Made, Promises Kept” agenda — are what will power him to another resounding victory in November. In just his first term, President Trump has passed historic tax cuts, provided unprecedented resources to fight the opioid epidemic, passed landmark VA reform, and created innovative policies to protect our border. He has appointed two conservative Supreme Court justices in Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh and built the greatest economy the world has ever seen, which he will do again once we are through the coronavirus crisis. That process of re-building, of continued success, will begin with an incredible — and safe — Republican National Convention.

In light of COVID-19’s unanticipated threat, RNC CEO Marcia Lee Kelly and her dedicated team have been working day-in and day-out to provide an experience that’s not only thrilling for every attendee, but also equipped with the proper health provisions to ensure a safe event. The quality of the RNC’s preparation and organization has allowed the event team to remain resilient and ahead of schedule, giving them flexibility in how they adapt their planning.

In addition to having the team helmed by Kelly — who has a significant background in complex operations and large-scale events — the RNC recently announced the important step of hiring an experienced health and medical preparedness expert to advise on the implementation of health and safety protocols. Dr. Jeffrey W. Runge, MD, FACEP is joining their team with over 35 years of experience as a board-certified physician, as well as extensive experience in safety and risk management, medical preparedness and planning. Dr. Runge’s expertise will be invaluable in ensuring the safety of the Convention, which will also invigorate North Carolina and South Carolina’s local economies during this difficult time.

The RNC will also work with health experts, medical professionals, and entities such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the White House Coronavirus Task Force to ensure a safe gathering. While it’s not customary for events such as this one to work in such close concert with medical professionals, the RNC will go to every length to ensure a safe event in these unprecedented times. The show will go on.

That’s because the process of nominating a presidential candidate is a time-honored and unique tradition, an inspiring expression of our American right to elect our leaders. This year will be particularly special because of the past months’ difficulty. America will be watching as we nominate President Trump, our party’s leader, and usher in an era of rebuilding and revitalization. Our American comeback will continue on that stage in the Queen City.

I for one am counting down those 100 days until we can all gather in Charlotte — where we will be reminded of American greatness, our nation’s resiliency, and our finest champion and advocate: President Donald J. Trump.

Joe Gruters is the chair of the Republican Party of Florida and a state Senator representing Sarasota and Charlotte counties.