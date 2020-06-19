Marco Rubio says we can’t ‘close everything down again’

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio continued to contend Friday that America must reopen its economy while taking proper safety precautions.

The comments came shortly before Florida registered 3,822 new cases of COVID-19, another record day for diagnoses for the novel coronavirus.

“From the very beginning, I’ve told you COVID is a serious disease,” Rubio said. “I’ve never been one of those people going around saying it was just like the flu and so forth.”

After issuing that qualifier, and urging people to take “every step we can,” including wearing masks, social distancing, testing “as many people as you can,” and “try to get people who are sick before they’re really sick and so forth,” the Senator issued his call to action.

“What we cannot do,” Rubio said, “is close everything down again.”

“We’ve already destroyed hundreds of thousands of businesses, of jobs, people’s graduations have been cancelled,” Rubio said.

“We’re going to have to do the best we can do diminish risk … but we cannot shut things down again,” the Senator added. “It’s not going to happen.”

The comments continue a theme of recent pushback from the Senator against the idea of more shutdowns, a motif established Thursday when the Senator took issue with comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

His suggestion that “football may not happen this year,” as reported by CNN, left Sen. Marco Rubio cold.

“Jobs destroyed, schools closed & graduations cancelled on the advice of experts who then suddenly decided the risks of some large gatherings were acceptable,” Rubio groused on Twitter Thursday.

“So from now on while their input is still valued,” Rubio added, “they don’t get to decide what to cancel anymore.”

Rubio’s position tracks currently with that of Sen. Rick Scott, who has maintained that while the economy needs to restart, masks and social distancing are necessary prerequisites.

