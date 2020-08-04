First Coast breaks 30K coronavirus cases with Jacksonville leading the case load

The five-county First Coast region edged past 30,000 total cases of coronavirus while Jacksonville surpassed the 22,000 mark, according to Florida Department of Health data released Tuesday.

The Northeast Florida area recorded 30,001 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 350 over Sunday.

The First Coast confirmed four new deaths Monday for a total of 256. Another 1,114 people have been hospitalized in Northeast Florida, an increase of eight over Sunday.

Jacksonville recorded 204 new infections Monday morning to Tuesday morning, even though many coronavirus testing sites were closed for several days as Hurricane Isaias skirted the east coast of Florida before making landfall in the Carolinas. That brings Jacksonville’s total case count to 22,034 Monday.

Jacksonville also added two new deaths Monday for a total of 162 along with seven new hospitalizations, an indicator that precedes deaths.

St. Johns County added 60 new cases for a total of 3,422. St. Johns also recorded one new death arriving at 30 and no new hospitalizations.

Clay County added 49 new cases for a total of 2,984. The county confirmed one additional death Monday for a total of 49 and one new hospitalization.

Nassau County had 17 new cases for a total of 1,138 as of Monday. Nassau recorded no new deaths or hospitalizations holding steady at 11 and 67 respectively.

Baker County had 20 new infections for a total of 423. There were no increases in deaths or hospitalizations.

_____

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.