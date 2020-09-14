A family struggle as pandemic worsens food insecurity

“It’s never been this tragic for such a sustained period of time. Since COVID hit, the numbers of people in line at food pantries and soup kitchens skyrocketed, and it’s not going down,” said Rosanna Robbins, director of food access and capacity at City Harvest, the city’s biggest food rescue organization. “And so I think for us it’s just adjusting to the fact that we expect there to be a real need for free food for a very long time to come.”

When New York schools closed in March, Vinson’s children lost overnight the free breakfasts and lunches they relied on in normal times. Grocery store shelves were poorly stocked, and her pantry was almost bare. She began skipping meals to make sure they ate, and having them wake up later to try to trick hunger by giving them two meals a day instead of three.

“You never realize how important schools are until you don’t have them,” Vinson said.

“I’d open the refrigerator and I’d see struggle,” she added, “and also sacrifice.”

Oldest daughter Jasmin, 25, and 5-year-old grandson Hunter were living at a homeless shelter but came to visit her at the Lafayette Gardens public housing complex, where the family would share whatever they could scrape together for lunch.

“It got to the point where the kids would unconsciously save a chicken wing for Hunter,” Vinson said.

The family was cooped up for weeks during lockdown, living on just $1,800 a month in worker’s compensation from an on-the-job injury Vinson suffered last year when she fell and tore her meniscus.

From the dusty kitchen window of their 16th-floor apartment, they could see the deserted basketball court, slides and monkey bars at the Classon Playground, closed due to the pandemic.

As she tried to stretch meals of spaghetti and frozen burgers, the kids would argue over everything from who got to control the TV remote to who got the last snack. “Everybody was depressed, angry,” Vinson said.

Vinson was no stranger to hunger, having been raised in poverty by her mom, also a single mother. Vinson had the first of her six children at age 18 and recalls struggling to pay for diapers and food. But from her mother she learned values that have helped sustain her in difficult times, such as grit and generosity.

She took comfort in prayer and gospel music. One song in particular spoke to her: Melvin Crispel III’s “Not the End of Your Story.”

“I know that this is just not it,” she said of getting through the pandemic. “There’s more, there’s something, it’s not the end.”

Across the city, lines at pantries stretched for blocks. Social distancing was complicating food distribution efforts, and many pantries lost older volunteers who stayed home due to high risk of severe effects of COVID-19. A network of churches, volunteers, city government offices, restaurants and immigrant centers stepped in to fill the void.

Vinson then saw a Facebook post seeking volunteers for a pantry that is run by Kiana Muschett-Owes, the owner of Katie O’s restaurant, and nonprofit Rethink Food NYC, which helps fund meals for her initiative, Soul Food for the People. The pantry has provided hundreds of meals to people in need along with notes bearing inspirational prayers or good wishes such as “What doesn’t kill you will build you.”

“I said, you know what? That’s something that’s up my alley,” said Vinson, whose job before injury and the pandemic was at a shelter for people with mental illnesses and chemical addictions.

Vinson also felt she could set an example for her children. She began bringing Jasmin and the twins to help distribute the food as fellow volunteers, helping teach them values she got from her own mother. It was also a way to make sure her kids got at least one meal a day, from the pantry.