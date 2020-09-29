Mail-in ballots reach 5.1 million

Connect with us

In Florida, vote-by-mail is a big deal.

As of Tuesday morning, 34,018 vote-by mail ballots had been returned.

About 5.1 million vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to Floridians — or were in the process of being sent — as the Nov. 3 election nears.

As of a Tuesday morning count, 5,091,513 vote-by-mail ballots had been provided or were in the process of being provided but had not been returned by voters, according to numbers posted on the Florida Division of Elections website.

Democrats made up 2,346,384 of those voters, while Republicans totaled 1,605,139 and unaffiliated voters were 1,078,494. The remaining 61,496 were third-party voters.

As of Tuesday morning, 34,018 vote-by mail ballots had been returned, with 18,209 coming from Democrats and 9,343 coming from Republicans, according to the Division of Elections website.

