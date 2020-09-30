Debate commission to make ‘changes’ to structure, format after chaotic first presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates says it’s adding new “tools to maintain order” to the upcoming debates after a chaotic first debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Trump’s frequent interruptions of the Democratic presidential nominee defined Tuesday night’s debate, with Biden frequently unable to complete a sentence.
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News pleaded with Trump several times to allow Biden to speak uninterrupted, to no avail.
The nonpartisan commission has organized every general election presidential debate since 1988. In a statement, the commission said the first debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”
The commission says it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”
And the commission says it’s “carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”
____
Republished with permission from the Associated Press.
Ray Blacklidge
September 30, 2020 at 2:14 pm
Chris Wallace disrespected the President. It was Joe Biden who started the interruptions and then the President followed suit in spades. Trump should have let Biden talk more, because Biden would have hung himself with his answers. In 3 hours, Biden started early calling the President a clown and told him to shut up, probably on purpose because that type of debate is in Trump’s wheelhouse and from then on he didn’t let Biden stub his own toe because he disrupted him so much.
James Robert Miles
September 30, 2020 at 2:27 pm
Blah, blah blah! you and your ilk would still support Trump even if he had taken a dump on the podium! Your dear leader is becoming more unhinged by the day and if you can’t see this than YOU ARE DEAF, DUMB and BLIND. You schills and lemmings won’t be happy until Trump destroys America and EVERYTHING that it is supposed to stand for. Supporting Trump is like supporting treason! DUMP TRUMP 2020! VOTE HIM OUT, LOCK HIM UP! SAVE AMERICA FROM FASCIST EXTREMISM!!