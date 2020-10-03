Chris Christie joins growing list of Donald Trump allies to test positive for COVID-19

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday late morning.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” Christie wrote.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Christie is one of several in President Donald Trump’s close circle to test positive for the the virus after attending a Rose Garden ceremony where President Donald Trump officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court Justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Christie was part of a team that helped Trump prepare for the presidential debate Tuesday. He also attended the Rose Garden ceremony that, more and more, appears to have been a super-spreader event now plaguing the White House.

Christie also attended a news conference Sunday along with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Christie was seen hugging others while none wore a mask.

The President announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump both had tested positive. That announcement came after reports Thursday night that Trump senior advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Since then, several in the President’s circle have tested positive for the virus including former advisor Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and three Republican U.S. Senators.

Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s youngest son and Ivanka Trump have all so far tested negative. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who shared a stage with Trump Tuesday night before his diagnosis at the first presidential debate, tested negative Friday.

Trump has since been admitted to Walter Reed Hospital and received an experimental COVID-19 treatment “out of an abundance of caution,” but is said to still be in reasonably good health and is only experiencing mild symptoms. Trump is expected to remain in the hospital for “a few days.”

During a briefing on the President’s health Saturday morning, Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the President, said Trump did not require oxygen Thursday, Friday or so far Saturday. He remained optimistic about the President’s condition.

The outbreak among White House officials and Republican senators is raising a number of concerns about national security and about the President’s rushed Supreme Court nomination plans.

So far, the White House has not launched any transition of power and officials say the President is continuing to work from the hospital and is still “in charge.”