Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email about final weeks of the 2020 campaign — 10.11.20

📈 — Here’s your stat du jour, especially as we read Kevin Cate‘s tweets about how many Florida Democrats are voting early. Among 4 of 4 voters, Republicans have an 11% advantage among voters still left to vote. That translates to 451,725 votes.

Florida has a reputation for close election results. Heck, in 2018, three statewide races went to a recount. But the swing state label was forged on Election Day 2000, when the eyes of the nation were glued to the TV waiting to see if George W. Bush or Al Gore would win the presidency. We kept them waiting until Dec. 12.

— That origin story is the subject of a new podcast miniseries from Chuck Todd and the team at NBC. Over five episodes, “Florida Florida Florida,” will explore the ten enduring political lessons from the 2000 recount that will play a role in the 2020 election, from the birth of conservative acts of civil disobedience, to the fight for the Supreme Court.

— Chuck’s pitch: “Twenty years ago, the presidential election ended in an unprecedented legal, political and public relations fight centered on the state of Florida. It wasn’t exactly a moment of high confidence in the electoral process. I’m going to take you back to the 2000 presidential recount because it was probably, hopefully, the wildest election we’ll ever witness.”

— NBC dove into the vault and compiled NBC News archival footage from Meet the Press, TODAY, and NBC Nightly News. The series chronicles the 2000 election through the unique reporting of NBC News correspondents then and now.

— The supporting cast includes former U.S. Senator and 2000 VP nominee Joe Lieberman, former Bush recount attorney and now-U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, lobbyist and former RPOF Chair Al Cardenas, political strategist Mac Stipanovich, retired Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Wells, former U.S. Rep. and the biggest name at 30 Rock at the time — NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw.

The first episode of “Florida Florida Florida” is available now from The Chuck ToddCast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms, with four subsequent episodes being released daily this week.

Unless someone slipped a Quinnipiac in their mimosa, most politicos in the state expect a close call on Florida’s electoral votes, regardless of what the presidential election looks like nationwide. That could mean voters not technically in Florida at all could swing the results, notes the U.S. Vote Foundation.

— One point: President Donald Trump won Florida by 1.2 percentage points over Hillary Clinton in 2018. That was just 112,911 votes out of more than 9 million cast.

— From afar: Meanwhile, there’s 146,000 Florida voters this year registered to vote overseas. That includes military stationed internationally, but also Americans simply living overseas but keeping their U.S. registration in swing-state Florida.

— Standout: There’s other swing states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where overseas ballots rival the difference Trump won by four years ago. But neither of those states has overseas voters registered in excess of the margin of victory.

Trump has seen his poll numbers sharply drop in the last week-plus. But a new internal survey covering Florida’s 27th Congressional District shows Trump very slightly overperforming his 2016 numbers in the district, located inside Miami-Dade County.

— The results: Make no mistake, Trump is still down big inside CD 27. He’s losing 51%-37% among those “definitely” voting for either he or Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Add in those “probably” voting for Trump or Biden, and Biden leads 56%-40%, with 1% leaning third-party and 2% still undecided.

— The comparison: Trump lost the district in 2016 by a 58.5%-39% margin. That’s about a 3-point swing toward Trump in 2020 among the 821 likely voters sampled.

— The caveats: The swing is within the survey’s 3.4-percentage-point margin of error, meaning it could just be statistical noise. The survey also ran from Sept. 27-Oct. 2. That overlapped with the first presidential debate but slightly precedes recent surveys that routinely showed Trump’s poll numbers cratering. It’s possible the poll ran just too early to catch the current trend.

— Favorability: Trump’s favorability numbers were in the tank at -18, with 57% disapproving and 39% approving. Biden sat at +12, with 53% viewing him favorably and 41% viewing him unfavorably.

It’s unclear whether Trump will ultimately outperform his 2016 numbers in CD 27. It is clear that a slight improvement in the district likely won’t be enough should Biden maintain his edge elsewhere.

The fight against “socialism” is coming to a city near you.

— Trump’s sons have been crisscrossing the state hosting campaign events. Donald Trump Jr. was in Panama City and Tampa Thursday, with Gov. Ron DeSantis joining him for a fundraiser in Panama City Beach Thursday afternoon. And Eric Trump was in Jax on Friday for a Make America Great Again rally at Semco Materials.

— Trump Jr. is keeping it rolling with a four-stop “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour of Florida alongside avid Trump supporter and UFC star Jorge Masvidal and Cuban American business owner Maximo Alvarez, who issued a clarion call against socialism at the Republican National Convention.

— It’s a one-day marathon, beginning with a stop at the Tampa Convention Center at 11 a.m. Sunday. That’s followed by Orlando’s Mech-Tech Institute at 1:30 p.m., Coconut Creek’s American Top Team at 5:45 p.m. and the Miami Executive Airport at 7:45 p.m., where the trio will be joined by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

The roadshow is part of “Operation MAGA,” an effort to keep campaign events going while the President was waylaid by COVID-19. However, the mission was a brief one with Trump expected to hit return to the trail Monday with a rally in Sanford, less than a week after he was discharged from the hospital.

The Biden campaign has been busy this weekend, spending Saturday organizing events with Sen. Janet Cruz, congressional candidate Donna Deegan and others. The work continues on Sunday with a trio of virtual campaign events.

— First up: At noon, the campaign is holding a Volunteer Leader Appreciation Event with former HUD Secretary Julian Castro. Prospective attendees can RSVP online. Interested media must sign up before 10 a.m.

— Next: State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith will headline an LGBTQ+ phone bank event at 3 p.m. The campaign is looking for phone bankers of all experience levels. Those down to dial for the Democrats can get more information on the campaign website.

— Finally: Former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson, former Iowa U.S. Rep. Mike Blouin and performer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman will hold a Southwest Florida Seniors Town Hall in Naples at 6 p.m. Sign up on the Biden for President website to tune in.

House Judiciary Chair Paul Renner warns that Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s inability to come clean about a potential postelection Supreme Court-packing scheme is “absolutely” disqualifying.

— Danger: “The threat of court-packing is such a serious concern because if we were to do that we would politicize the one branch of government that is supposed to be above politics. A really really dangerous idea.”

— Like the movies: In the context of Biden’s potential win, Discussing Judge Amy Coney Barrett‘s nomination is “a little bit like critiquing a movie when they’re getting rid of movie theaters forever.”

— Turnabout is fair play: “It will destroy an independent judiciary and make it a political one. Don’t be surprised if when Republicans take over they return the favor.”

— Be accountable: “Every Democrat running in 2020 should have to answer the question, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

For more of Renner’s thoughts on the process and the stakes, check out Florida Politics Monday morning for the full interview.

The cash is still flowing to TV stations, with numerous six-figure ad buys getting the green light this week. Here’s a preview of what you can expect to see while channel surfing.

— CD 4: Republican U.S. Rep. John Rutherford spent $8K on a broadcast flight running through Oct. 19. Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Deegan spent $2K on Facebook and Google ads this week. She has now spent $410K on ads. Rutherford has spent $321K.

— CD 7: Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy placed a $30K radio buy for Oct. 19 through Nov. 8 in the Orlando market. The campaign also spent $386 on Facebook ads. This brings her total for the election to $133K.

— CD 13: Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna added $3K to a cable flight running through Oct. 15 and spent $40K on Facebook and Google ads. This brings her total ad spending for the election to $600K.

— CD 16: Republican U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan spent $64K on a broadcast flight running Oct. 12-18 in the Tampa media market and another $2K on Facebook and Google ads. Democratic challenger Margaret Good spent $4K on Facebook and Google ads. She has now spent $1.18M while Buchanan has spent $879K.

— CD 26: Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell placed a $15K buy for Facebook and Google ads. The DCCC also put another $26K behind her in radio and digital. Republican challenger Carlos Gimenez spent $65K on TV ads running through Oct. 19 and $2K on digital ads. The Congressional Leadership Fund spent $35K on digital ads backing Gimenez and the NRCC spent another $6K. In all Mucarsel-Powell and Democratic PACs have spent $9.1M. Gimenez at al have spent $8M.

There are many competitive races on the ballot, but new polling confirms the contest between incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and Democratic state Rep. Margaret Good isn’t one of them.

— A Data Targeting poll of Florida’s 16th Congressional District found Buchanan with a 15-point lead over Good, it was the second poll in as many weeks giving Buchanan a double-digit edge.

— He leads in favorability, too. Buchanan posted a plus-13 favorability rating overall, including a plus-27 with independents and a plus-15 among seniors. Good is underwater with the few independents who know her name, with 15% liking her and 19% finding her unfavorable.

— A rising tide won’t unsink her boat. Even if Joe Biden runs up the score in CD 16, Good’s in trouble. About 1% of Trump voters told Data Targeting they’ll vote for Good while 6% of Biden voters say they’ll vote for Buchanan.

The polling isn’t an anomaly. CD 16 has always been at best a stretch goal and at worst a money pit for Democrats. The party dumped millions into the district in 2018, even outspending the incumbent, only to fall short by double digits. It’s looking like 2020 will be a rerun. Some outside perspective: FiveThirtyEight gives Buchanan a 92% chance of victory on Nov. 3.

A few people scoffed last winter when a national PAC called Forward Majority Action announced it wanted to help flip enough Florida House seats to create a Democratic majority in time for the next reapportionment. Republicans’ majority is so strong that seemed like folly.

— Its Florida spinoff, Forward Majority Action Florida, started big with a $1 million donation this summer from one of the biggest Democratic donors in the state, Marsha Laufer of Lantana.

— What’s a million dollars worth? Not much at first. The Florida PAC put out a few mailers, bought some digital ads. Republicans shrugged.

— But the fund grew, and is likely still growing, now up to $2.5 million.

— Now the PAC is running TV ads in the first few of the 20 district races it says it is targeting. A hundred thousand dollars here, a hundred thousand dollars there. In races where some of the Democrats running probably could never raise that much on their own.

— The national PAC put in the latest $1.2 million, and it has a few million dollars left, and an apparent steady supply of Democratic donors who like to write six-figure checks.

The 2020 election cycle hasn’t ended yet, but the Florida Speaker’s race in 2026-28 appears to have begun. Both Jason Shoaf and Sam Garrison, known contenders to lead the House if Republicans control it three elections from now, showed up Tuesday to a Tallahassee fundraiser rife with GOP House candidates.

— Drama in the TLH: An event took place at Andrew’s Downtown for Southwest Florida candidates, all of whom recently emerged from primaries as GOP nominees. That includes first-time candidates Adam Botana, Mike Giallombardo, Fiona McFarland, Lauren Melo, Jenna Persons and Kaylee Tuck; incumbent Spencer Roach was also one of the beneficiaries.

— Got cups, ain’t chipped in: Neither Garrison nor Shoaf were expected there. But somehow both managed to wander Adams Street at just the right hour to drop into the party. Shoaf, a redshirt freshman, could easily have reason to be in town as a sitting lawmaker.

— Cultivating, captivating: Three sources at the fundraiser confirm both arrived and rubbed elbows a good bit with the six candidates who hope to join the Republican freshman class this November. Count Persons as a prospective Speaker contender and that’s three people with some motive to whip leadership votes.

— He who listens: Multiple sources say the subject of a Speaker’s race never explicitly came up, which would violate caucus rules. Rather, there seemed to be a buzz about “building a team.” Maybe there’s simply an attempt to get a kickball league together? —

