Connect with us

Headlines House Races - South Florida

Survey shows razor close race between Chip LaMarca and Linda Thompson Gonzalez

Headlines House Primaries - Southwest Florida

Drake Buckman holds 4-point lead over Fiona McFarland in HD 72
Chip LaMarca

Headlines

Survey shows razor close race between Chip LaMarca and Linda Thompson Gonzalez

LaMarca won the seat by a comfortable 7-points margin in 2018.

on

Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca is in for an election night nail-biter according to a new survey from St. Pete Polls.

The survey shows LaMarca earning 46% of the vote as his Democratic challenger, Linda Thompson Gonzalez, sits right behind at 45%. The remaining 9% of voters inside House District 93 are undecided.

That 1-point lead is well within the survey’s margin of error of 5.6 percentage points. The poll ran from Oct. 17-18 and sampled 309 likely HD 93 voters.

A 5.6-point margin of error means several election night outcomes are possible — from LaMarca coasting to a second term to Thompson Gonzalez cruising to a comfortable win. The closeness of the race may surprise some given LaMarca’s 2018 margin and his continued fundraising dominance this cycle.

LaMarca won the HD 93 seat — which covers parts of Broward County including Lighthouse Point and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea— by 7 points. in 2018. Armed with an incumbency advantage, he has since racked up plenty of cash. As of Oct. 2, LaMarca has nearly $321,000 in his war chest. Thompson Gonzalez is holding just over $96,000. That lead held even after LaMarca outspent Thompson Gonzalez by more than $100,000 in the most recent reporting period.

LaMarca’s district is the only district fully contained inside deep blue Broward County to be represented by a Republican. Prior to LaMarca, Republican George Moraitis held the seat for eight straight years before vacating the seat due to term limits.

Democratic candidates Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson did both win the district in 2018, however. That shows Thompson Gonzalez has room to make the race more competitive this cycle, as Democrats have shown significant enthusiasm with a presidential contest atop the ballot.

As for that race, the St. Pete Polls survey found HD 93 voters preferring Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over Donald Trump by a 54%-43.5% margin. Nearly 52% of voters also disapproved of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, as compared to 43% who approved of his job leading the state.

More than half of HD 93 voters — 53% — said they plan to vote by mail this election. Many have moved to utilize that option amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats have shown a higher propensity to vote by mail. Republicans are expected to outperform Democrats when it comes to in-person voting.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Back on the campaign trail, Kamala Harris heads to Florida