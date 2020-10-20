Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Heard the one about Joe Biden? No? No one else has either

APolitical Headlines

Casey DeSantis, DCF announce $4.9 million emergency grant for Crisis Counseling Program

APolitical

Heard the one about Joe Biden? No? No one else has either

Study of late-night comics finds few jokes about Joe Biden.

on

From the perspective of late-night joke writers, there’s really only one person running for President.

A staggering 97% of the jokes Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon told about the candidates in September targeted President Donald Trump, a study released Monday found.

That’s 455 jokes about Trump and 14 about Democrat Joe Biden, according to the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University. That doesn’t even count 64 jokes made about Trump’s family or administration, the study said.

“When Trump’s onstage, everyone else is blacked out,” said Robert Lichter, communication professor at George Mason.

He’s been studying late-night humor and politics since 1992. Republicans are usually targeted more than Democrats by the comedy writers, but the difference has never been this stark. The closest was the 2016 campaign, when Trump was the punchline for 78% of the jokes to Hillary Clinton’s 22%, the center said.

That’s good news if, like Biden, your goal is to essentially make Trump the central issue in the campaign. It may present a real challenge for the comics if Biden defeats Trump in next month’s election, however.

What will they have to poke fun at?

How many Joe Bidens does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Joe Biden, a priest and a rabbi walk into a bar.

Why did Joe Biden cross the road?

Take my Joe Biden. Please.

There are seven words about Joe Biden you can never say on television.

Joe Biden is a wild and crazy guy.

Joe Biden might just be a redneck.

Joe Biden gets no respect.

“I think they will find a way to keep making jokes about Trump, even after he leaves office,” Lichter said.

There’s precedent for that. In 2001, late-night comedians made former President Bill Clinton the subject of more jokes than his successor, George W. Bush, Lichter said.

____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Donald Trump, Joe Biden deadlocked in Florida