Joe Biden says his son did 'nothing inappropriate' while working at Ukraine company

Joe Biden says Donald Trump ‘pours fuel’ on racist fires

He notes Trump was the one who got impeached for dealings with that country.

on

Joe Biden says his son did nothing inappropriate while working for a company in Ukraine and notes President Donald Trump was the one who got impeached for dealings with that country.

During the final presidential debate Thursday night, Trump noted that the former Vice President’s son Hunter Biden drew a large salary from a Ukrainian firm. Joe Biden responded that the accusation had been investigated repeatedly and did not link him to any wrongdoing. Biden also noted that the President was impeached for attempting to pressure the President of Ukraine to find potentially damaging information on the Bidens.

He then attempted to turn the question into an attack on Trump, focusing on a recent report in The New York Times that Trump has a bank account in that country.

Trump responded, “I have many bank accounts and they’re all listed and they’re all over the place.”

He said that the Chinese account in question was opened in 2015 and closed in 2017, “I believe,” even though it actually appears to still be open.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. S.B. ANTHONY

    October 22, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    Who told trump it would be a good idea to come out in red face?

    He’s Off the rails.

    Reply

  2. Palmer Tom

    October 22, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    Hunter Biden isn’t running for president.

    Reply

