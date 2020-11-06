More than 82% of votes cast early, by mail in Florida

Nearly 9.2 million Floridians voted by mail or at early voting sites, making up more than 82% of the ballots cast in Tuesday’s elections, according to numbers posted on the state Division of Elections website.

As of Friday morning, 4,855,487 vote-by-mail ballots had been tallied. Also, 4,332,221 people cast ballots at early voting sites. In all, the state website said more than 11.125 million ballots were cast by Florida’s 14.44 million registered voters.

President Donald Trump, who cautioned his supporters against possible voter fraud in vote-by-mail ballots (but not in Florida) won the state, but trails elsewhere in the U.S. Former Vice President Joe Biden is poised to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency as mail ballot returns in Georgia and Pennsylvania have put him in the lead.

Biden is expected to speak later Friday in Delaware in what may be a victory speech.

