Randolph Bracy condemns Ron DeSantis’ anti-mob proposal as reckless

Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy condemned Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ proposal anti-mob proposal as reckless and irresponsible “Trumpism” and demanded that death not be an acceptable punishment for property crimes.

“We cannot allow death to be the punishment for a property crime because we do not live in a lawless society,” Bracy declared in a news release issued by Senate Democrats.

Bracy’s statement was a condemnation of DeSantis’ proposed “Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act.” That proposal would create new offenses targeting violence at protests, increases penalties and implements other hard-line actions. One “citizen and taxpayer protection measure” would prohibit state grants and aid to local governments that slash law enforcement budgets, a direct counter to the “Defund the Police” movement.

DeSantis’ proposal also could expand Florida’s Stand Your Ground law to allow business owners to use deadly force to defend their businesses from looters, Bracy contended.

“Gov. DeSantis’ brand of conservatism is looking more and more like Trumpism. His proposals to ‘crack down on protests’ will only fuel racial unrest and violence, not dampen them. DeSantis is treating the law as a playbook for his next election which is reckless and irresponsible,” Bracy charged in the release. “I condemn this legislation and consider it bad policy.”

Bracy called DeSantis’ proposal “anti-mob” legislation. He also argued that what Florida has seen since the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has been thousands of people taking to the streets in peaceful protests, in “impassioned marches that represent the real and genuine frustrations within the endless failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system,” according to the release from Senate Democrats.

Bracy, of Ocoee, won easy reelection Nov. 3. He has been active in criminal justice reform efforts throughout his tenures in the Senate and in the House of Representatives. With his condemnation of DeSantis’ proposal, released late Thursday, Bracy appeared to claim some of the leadership role among Democrats in the Senate.