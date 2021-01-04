Kat Cammack staffs up as she starts first term in Congress

Rep. Kat Cammack returned to Capitol Hill this week as a member of Congress after working as a staffer for predecessor Rep. Ted Yoho. That means the Gainesville Republican will now oversee a team of her own, including quite a few veterans from the office.

The freshman announced hires in her Congressional and district offices, as well as announcing a political team she will keep in place.

“We’re excited to pursue an aggressive and meaningful legislative agenda during my first term in office and I know this team will be instrumental to our success,” Cammack said.

Larry Calhoun, Yoho’s chief of staff, will stay on in the role under Cammack. The University of Florida graduate has worked for more than a dozen years on Capitol Hill.

Jessica Norfleet, who served as a district director for Yoho, will now serve as Cammack’s deputy chief of staff. Outside her legislative staffing work, Norfleet holds a license as a Florida contractor and has long run a business in the state, giving her expertise in small business needs. She’s also an advocate for agriculture.

Joshua Woodward will stay on as legislative director, a post he held for Yoho in addition to advising on agriculture and trade issues. Notably, Woodward previously worked for North Carolina Republican Mark Walker, now chair of the Republican Study Committee, for which Cammack was recently tapped as the Steering Representative for the freshman class.

Dorothy Richardson will also stay in the office, working as Cammack’s constituent advocacy director. She previously worked for Yoho and Florida’s 3rd Congressional District on constituent relations, casework and advocacy. She’s also a UF grad.

Fresh faces on Cammack’s team include Adeline Sandridge, the Congresswoman’s communications director, and Dave Hill, the office’s veterans and military liaison. Sandridge previously worked for Washington, D.C. public affairs firm Hamilton Place Strategies. Hill worked for 26 years in Air Force and 22 years at Florida’s Department of Veteran Affairs.

Cammack will also keep a political team in place in the district.

“I also look forward to working alongside the powerful political team led by Derek, Kevin, and Andrew as they continue to build an unparalleled fundraising and networking operation for the campaign.”

Derek Dufresne and his RightVoter team will continue as general campaign consultants for the first-term Representative. Dufresne headed Cammack’s team in a 10-candidate GOP primary this year.

Kevin Hofmann, owner of the Archmann Group will head up Florida fundraising. He has served as fundraiser in the past for Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Reps. John Rutherford, Michael Waltz and Mario Diaz-Balart.

Andrew Theordore will continue to head up fundraising for political action committee on Cammack’s behalf.