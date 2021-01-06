Byron Donalds staffs up in Washington and Southwest Florida offices

Rep. Byron Donalds announced hires for his new offices in Washington and in his Southwest Florida offices. The personnel moves were released days after the Naples Republican was sworn in to his first term in Congress.

“Since being elected the next Congressman of Florida’s 19th Congressional District, I have worked tirelessly to establish a staff dedicated to my steadfast commitment to serving my constituents with honor and distinction,” Donalds said. “I am confident this diverse and talented group of professionals will follow in my promise to ensure our governments remains of, by, and for the people.”

The roster of hires means a number of new faces will serve Southwest Florida constituents, but most bring experience in Florida or on the Hill.

In the Capitol, Tyler Haymore will serve as Donalds’ chief of staff. He previously held the same position in North Carolina Republican Rep. Ted Budd’s office.

Adam Farris will serve as Donalds’ legislative director. He previously worked in the State Department as a deputy assistant secretary and as Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford’s foreign policy advisor. He earned a master’s degree from the United States War College.

Alexandria Smith, former deputy legislative assistant for South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, will come on board as Donalds’ legislative assistant. She worked on banking, commerce, energy and environmental issues under Scott.

Harrison Fields will serve as the Congressman’s communications director. He previously worked both as an assistant press secretary under President Donald Trump and as the communications coordinator for Pam Bondi while she served as Florida’s Attorney General. From West Palm Beach, Fields earned a master’s degree from Florida State University in American politics and public policy. Madeline Dawson, Donalds’ campaign finance director and a Florida State University junior, will serve as press assistant.

Abigail Delahoyde will serve as director of scheduling and operations for Donalds. The Furman University graduate previously served as executive director for operations at the Housing and Urban Development Department under HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

Jalen Johnson, an analyst for Trump’s 2020 campaign, will serve as a legislative correspondent for Donalds. The Valdosta State University graduate previously worked for Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis.

And Javon Price, a former White House liaison to the Labor Department and an International Politics student at Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, will join Donalds’ team as a staff assistant.

In the district, Bonita Springs City Councilman Jesse Purdon will serve as district director, overseeing the Congressman’s Lee and Collier county offices. He previously worked for Rep. Curt Clawson serving the district.

Lara McKeever will serve as district representative. She previously worked in the private sector for companies including eight years in the fashion industry, including as manager for Tiffany & Company, Carlisle Etcetera and as a market analyst for Louis Vitton Flagship. She worked as a policy consultant in Washington beginning in 2019, working as director of operations for McCarthy Advanced Consulting.

Former business owner Mercedes Price Harry will also serve as a district representative.

So will Katie Larsen, who previously worked as a campaign manager for Dane Eagle’s congressional campaign leading into the primary last year. Larsen later worked as a field director for Donalds. Before last year’s high-profile campaign, she worked as a district director for Sen. Rick Scott, also a Naples Republican, and as regional field director for Scott’s Senate campaign. She also worked as an aide for Eagle in the Florida House.

Pembroke Pines nation and longtime education professional Helen Pferdehirt will work as a case worker in the district office.