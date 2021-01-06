Personnel note: Greenberg Traurig adds Samantha Ferrin to its Tallahassee team

Greenberg Traurig is bringing Samantha Ferrin on board as a director in the firm’s Tallahassee office.

Ferrin brings a wealth of experience to the firm, having most recently served as the interim secretary and chief of staff for the Florida Lottery.

“It is a true pleasure to join Greenberg Traurig’s highly respected Government Law & Policy team. I look forward to serving the firm and its clients by utilizing the full breadth of my experience and knowledge of Florida government to help clients achieve their business goals,” she said. “I believe that the firm’s strong history in the state, and globally, coupled with my experience, will lead to many long-term partnerships.”

Ferrin’s decade-plus in state politics and government will be put to use in the global law firm’s Government Law & Policy Practice, where she will assist clients with businesses in a variety of industries as they adapt to Florida’s ever-changing political environment and help to bridge gaps that may occur between their businesses and the government.

She will concentrate her practice in gaming, procurement, and telecommunications.

“We are thrilled to welcome Samantha to our Tallahassee office. Her demonstrated leadership at the state level in Florida will no doubt complement our existing Government Law & Policy team,” said David Ashburn, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Tallahassee office. “In addition, Samantha’s deep understanding of the lottery industry has great synergy with our firm’s Gaming Practice and will enhance our ability to serve clients.”

During her tenure at the Florida Lottery, Ferrin oversaw the successful conversion of the lottery’s gaming system, including the development of all new software and installation of over 130,000 pieces of equipment at more than 13,000 retailers across the state.

Before joining the Florida Lottery, Ferrin was the deputy director of legislative and external affairs for the Department of Management Services. She has also worked in the offices of the Florida House Majority Leader and Majority Whip, as well as the Attorney General.

“Samantha brings unique insight and practical government experience not only to our Florida Government Law & Policy Practice, but to our national platform as well,” said Hayden Dempsey, Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Florida Government Law & Policy Practice.

“Having served in various capacities in both the executive and legislative branches of government, she understands how to successfully navigate them for clients that interface often with state officials. Her significant experience will be an asset to both our firm and our clients.”

Greenberg Traurig is one of the most successful law firms in the world, consistently pulling in revenues that put it near the top of the AM Law 100 and Global 200 listings. The firm’s Florida lobbying practice is similarly successful, routinely placing among the top five firms in quarterly earnings.