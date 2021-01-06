Donald Trump leans on Mike Pence to throw out election ... to no avail

As Congress convened for a series of doomed challenges to and eventual certification of his electoral defeat, President Donald Trump rallied the faithful in the streets of the Nation’s Capital.

The President, addressing the “Save America March” rally crowd at the Ellipse at noon Wednesday, called on Vice President Mike Pence and Congressional Republicans to overturn elections certified at the state level.

Pence, ahead of Congress convening and while the President spoke, issued a statement that he would do no such thing.

But the President and the crowd seemed unaware of that.

“I hope Mike Pence does the right thing. I hope so. Because if Mike does the right thing, we win the election,” Trump said.

“The states want to revoke. They got defrauded,” Trump said, urging Pence to “send it back to the states to recertify.”

If not, Trump said that he told Pence that “we’re stuck with a President for four years who lost by a lot.”

“All Vice President Mike Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become President and you are the happiest people,” Trump said.

“Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, it will be a sad day for our country,” Trump added.

Pence does not have the authority to unilaterally send the election back to the states, and said in a statement released while Trump was speaking that he saw the role as “ceremonial” and that he lacks the “unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted.”

Trump turned his attention to Senators also, saying they owed him loyalty.

“I helped Mitch get elected. I could name 24 of them, let’s say, I won’t bore you with this,” Trump said, lambasting “weak Republicans, the pathetic Republicans,” and saying Republicans who went against him on this were “stiffs” and “stupid people.”

“If they don’t fight, we’re going to have to primary the ones who don’t fight,” Trump said, before singling out 2012 Presidential nominee Mitt Romney for specific criticism.

Otherwise, the President continued to press the case that the election was wrapped before votes were found: “Our election was over by 10 in the evening, then, all of these explosions of bullshit!”

The President, despite acting as if the election hung in the balance, referred to his administration in the past tense, outlining accomplishments and saying “we got that done.”

The President lauded supporters, including defeated Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and the House members who are standing behind Trump’s claims.

Other Trump family members preceded the President with their own impassioned statements, urging incumbent politicians to continue a fight for one who will be relegated to history, at least in the short term, after Jan. 20.

Eric Trump urged legislators to “show some backbone … show some fight.”

Donald Trump Jr. said the crowd of “tens of thousands” should “send a message to Republicans who are not willing to fight.”

“This isn’t their Republican Party anymore. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” the President’s namesake son said.

“Fight for Trump,” he added. “If you’re going to be the zero and not the hero, we’re coming for you, and having a good time doing it.”

“These guys better fight for Trump. Because if they’re not, guess what? I’m going to be in your backyard in a couple of months,” Trump said.

Both Trump sons have vowed primary challenges for Republicans who do not back the challenges, leading political watchers in Florida to focus on those legislators who have remained mum, including Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.